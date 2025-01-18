Scott Brown reveals Barry Robson’s ‘major plus point’ as Raith Rovers seek Scottish Cup progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown reveals Barry Robson’s ‘major plus point’ as Raith Rovers seek Scottish Cup progress

The Stark's Park skipper hopes to tap into his new manager's midfield knowledge.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Scott Brown is convinced he can reap the benefits of the distinguished past of new Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.

Brown is relishing the prospect of tapping into the Stark’s Park manager’s knowledge from his career as a player with the likes of Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen and Scotland.

The Raith skipper admits he is thrilled with the fact the latest dugout incumbent in Kirkcaldy was a midfielder in his pomp.

And he wants to make the most of now having the former Aberdeen manager as a mentor on the training pitch.

Barry Robson in Raith Rovers training kit at Stark's Park.
New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Brown told Courier Sport. “Obviously, Barry Robson had a brilliant playing career and he’s somebody that I can hopefully learn off and who can hopefully improve my game.

“I’m still pretty young, I think, at 30 and I’m still wanting to learn. I’m still wanting to improve my game and hopefully that can pay off on the pitch.

“I remember him playing for Dundee United and I remember him at Celtic as well.

“I think I maybe even played against him a few times as well, when I was at St Johnstone in the early days and he was at Aberdeen.

“But I would like to think that he’s going to be able to help my game.

“It was one of the major plus points for me when he came in that obviously he played in the same position that I play in. Hopefully I can learn some stuff from him.”

Robson has only had one match in charge since his arrival almost three weeks ago – the 3-0 league defeat away to Ayr United a fortnight ago.

And another test of his training-ground work since then will come on Sunday in the form of the Scottish Cup trip to face Falkirk.

The last time the teams faced each other, on December 7, it proved a difficult day for Raith.

In one of the poorest performances under predecessor Neill Collins, they crashed to a 3-0 defeat and lost Brown and Fankaty Dabo to injuries.

Raith captain Scott Brown sits on the ground at the Falkirk Stadium.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown goes down injured during the league defeat to Falkirk. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Brown is hopeful he is finally ready to make his return after six frustrating weeks on the sidelines with a troublesome calf problem.

“We know that was a tough day for us,” he added. “And it was a tough day for me, personally, obviously getting injured again.

“We didn’t put on a performance anywhere near like we should have and hopefully we can make amends for that Sunday.

“We’re going to have to be on our very, very best to get a result and get ourselves in the hat for the next round.”

