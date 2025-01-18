Scott Brown reveals Barry Robson’s ‘major plus point’ as Raith Rovers seek Scottish Cup progress

Scott Brown is convinced he can reap the benefits of the distinguished past of new Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.

Brown is relishing the prospect of tapping into the Stark’s Park manager’s knowledge from his career as a player with the likes of Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen and Scotland.

The Raith skipper admits he is thrilled with the fact the latest dugout incumbent in Kirkcaldy was a midfielder in his pomp.

And he wants to make the most of now having the former Aberdeen manager as a mentor on the training pitch.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Brown told Courier Sport. “Obviously, Barry Robson had a brilliant playing career and he’s somebody that I can hopefully learn off and who can hopefully improve my game.

“I’m still pretty young, I think, at 30 and I’m still wanting to learn. I’m still wanting to improve my game and hopefully that can pay off on the pitch.

“I remember him playing for Dundee United and I remember him at Celtic as well.

“I think I maybe even played against him a few times as well, when I was at St Johnstone in the early days and he was at Aberdeen.

“But I would like to think that he’s going to be able to help my game.

‘Plus points’

“It was one of the major plus points for me when he came in that obviously he played in the same position that I play in. Hopefully I can learn some stuff from him.”

Robson has only had one match in charge since his arrival almost three weeks ago – the 3-0 league defeat away to Ayr United a fortnight ago.

And another test of his training-ground work since then will come on Sunday in the form of the Scottish Cup trip to face Falkirk.

The last time the teams faced each other, on December 7, it proved a difficult day for Raith.

In one of the poorest performances under predecessor Neill Collins, they crashed to a 3-0 defeat and lost Brown and Fankaty Dabo to injuries.

Brown is hopeful he is finally ready to make his return after six frustrating weeks on the sidelines with a troublesome calf problem.

“We know that was a tough day for us,” he added. “And it was a tough day for me, personally, obviously getting injured again.

“We didn’t put on a performance anywhere near like we should have and hopefully we can make amends for that Sunday.

“We’re going to have to be on our very, very best to get a result and get ourselves in the hat for the next round.”