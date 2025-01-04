Barry Robson reacts to defeat to Ayr United in Raith Rovers debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson reacts to defeat to Ayr United in Raith Rovers debut

The new Stark's Park boss saw his new team go down 3-0 at Somerset Park.

By Iain Collin
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Barry Robson admits he has work to do on Raith Rovers’ ‘mentality’ after a worrying collapse in his debut match in charge.

The Stark’s Park men conceded a goal inside two minutes before slipping 3-0 behind after just 25 minutes against Ayr United.

It could have been a whole lot worse as the hosts almost added further goals to George Oakley’s clinical hat-trick in a nightmare first-half for Robson’s tenure.

And the new Rovers boss has confessed confidence was clearly an issue as the Kirkcaldy men slumped to their first defeat in four games.

George Oakley pounces to complete his hat-trick against Raith Rovers.
George Oakley pounces to complete his hat-trick against Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“We never started the game well,” said Robson, who gave Jordan Doherty his Raith debut as a half-time substitute. “You can’t start the game like that.

“We’re over-covering over the right-hand side and we lose a goal, lose a bit of confidence.

“And then there’s another one in and then you’ve got a real uphill struggle after that.

“I’ve seen games like that before, when you lose a goal as quick as that, and then another one goes in and it just sucks the life out of the team.

“When you see that, for me, you need to show a better mentality there.

‘Shore it up’

“When you lose those goals, you need to get together as a team. You need to organise and you need to make sure that for the next ten or 15 minutes, you shore it up and you try and get yourself slowly back into the game.

“There’s things that I can help them with, but they also need to realise that it needs to come from within, from them. We can sort them out with that.”

Raith’s afternoon got off to the worst possible start with the loss of Paul Hanlon to a hip injury in the warm-up, with Callum Fordyce called into the team from the substitutes.

Then, in an improved second-half, Liam Dick limped off with a muscle injury before Shaun Byrne followed following a heavy challenge from Ayr skipper Ben Dempsey.

Skipper Scott Brown, fellow midfielder Ross Matthews, full-back Fankaty Dabo, and strikers Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith are all sidelined.

Shaun Byrne receives medical treatment.
Shaun Byrne had to be replaced in the second-half with a worrying injury. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“Yeah, I think so,” replied Robson when asked if the late change with Hanlon summed up their afternoon.

“Then, we lose Liam Dick and then we lose Shaun Byrne. We’ve still got maybe four or five regulars back at the stadium as well.

“It’s frustrating on that part.

“The biggest concern for me is the injuries. At the end of that game, I think there could be seven or eight players that would normally start or be involved.

“You’ve got some experienced players missing to probably help calm the other ones down a bit. That’s the frustrating part.”

