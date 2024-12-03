Raith Rovers snap up midfielder as Neill Collins uses Tampa Bay connection

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins has returned to old club Tampa Bay Rowdies to snap up defensive midfielder Jordan Doherty.

The Irishman has penned an 18-month deal that will kick in on January 1.

Doherty began his senior career at Sheffield United and joined Tampa in the United States in 2019.

That move was made permanent in January 2020 before he spent a season back in his homeland with Bohemians from December 2021.

The 24-year-old has just left Rowdies for a second time after returning to the USL Championship outfit in January last year.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Doherty told Raith Rovers’ official website. “I’m really proud and can’t wait to get started.

I’ve worked with the gaffer before so I know how he wants to play. I’m here to give 100 per cent.”

Versatility and hunger

After signing for Tampa himself as a player in 2016, Collins was responsible for twice recruiting Doherty after moving into the dugout in Florida two years later.

“Jordan is a player I know very well having signed him at Tampa as an 18-year-old on loan from Sheffield United back in 2019,” commented Collins.

“The development Jordan has made since then has been fantastic and I believe at 24 he is coming into the prime of his career.

“Jordan offers us a lot of flexibility being able to play in multiple different positions at the back and in midfield.

“Most importantly Jordan is hungry to prove himself and showed a great desire to come and join Raith Rovers.”

Doherty, a Republic of Ireland youth internationalist, has started training with Rovers this week but will not be able to play until the transfer window opens in the new year.