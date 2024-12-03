Raith Rovers snap up midfielder as Neill Collins uses Tampa Bay connection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers snap up midfielder as Neill Collins uses Tampa Bay connection

Jordan Doherty is a player Collins knows well.

By Iain Collin
Jordan Doherty will formally arrive in January
Doherty will formally arrive in January. Image: Tony Fimister.

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins has returned to old club Tampa Bay Rowdies to snap up defensive midfielder Jordan Doherty.

The Irishman has penned an 18-month deal that will kick in on January 1.

Doherty began his senior career at Sheffield United and joined Tampa in the United States in 2019.

That move was made permanent in January 2020 before he spent a season back in his homeland with Bohemians from December 2021.

The 24-year-old has just left Rowdies for a second time after returning to the USL Championship outfit in January last year.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Doherty told Raith Rovers’ official website. “I’m really proud and can’t wait to get started.

I’ve worked with the gaffer before so I know how he wants to play. I’m here to give 100 per cent.”

Versatility and hunger

After signing for Tampa himself as a player in 2016, Collins was responsible for twice recruiting Doherty after moving into the dugout in Florida two years later.

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“Jordan is a player I know very well having signed him at Tampa as an 18-year-old on loan from Sheffield United back in 2019,” commented Collins.

“The development Jordan has made since then has been fantastic and I believe at 24 he is coming into the prime of his career.

“Jordan offers us a lot of flexibility being able to play in multiple different positions at the back and in midfield.

“Most importantly Jordan is hungry to prove himself and showed a great desire to come and join Raith Rovers.

Doherty, a Republic of Ireland youth internationalist, has started training with Rovers this week but will not be able to play until the transfer window opens in the new year.

