What will be in Barry Robson’s in-tray as he begins work as Raith Rovers’ new manager?

The former Dundee United and Scotland midfielder has replaced the departed Neill Collins.

New Rovers boss Barry Robson standing in front of a large Raith badge.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Alan Dalziel.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers have acted swiftly this time round to appoint Barry Robson as their new manager.

After a 30-day delay following Ian Murray’s sacking earlier in the season, it took the Stark’s Park outfit just over a week from the announcement of Neill Collins’ departure to land his successor.

Work would have been going on in the background, however, after it became clear in the wake of the Fife derby win over Dunfermline that the Queen’s Park match would be Collins’ last in charge.

Robson now takes over a team that has won its last three consecutive matches, something they had failed to do for the previous 12 months.

Barry Robson sits at the manager's desk at Stark's Park.
Barry Robson starts work as the new Raith Rovers manager. Image: Alan Dalziel.

That would suggest there is not much going wrong with the Kirkcaldy outfit as they eye a possible promotion play-off challenge.

So, what will be the main topics occupying Robson’s in-tray after he began work at Stark’s Park for the first time on Monday morning?

Contracts

The immediate issue for Robson will be the make-up of his squad for the remainder of the campaign.

First up in that will be the expiry in the coming days of the short-term deals for Fankaty Dabo and Cody David.

Both have made an impression in their short time at the club, with Dabo a first pick on the right side of the defence until he sustained a hamstring injury in the defeat to Falkirk.

David arrived in October well short of fitness but has managed to get up to speed and scored a memorable first goal for the club in the derby victory over Dunfermline.

Fankaty Dabo warming up with Raith Rovers.
Fankaty Dabo has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS

Extensions, if they can be agreed, would appear prudent. But Robson may want to move in a different direction.

In addition, there are key players – Kevin Dabrowski, Ross Matthews, Euan Murray and Aidan Connolly amongst them – coming out of contract in the summer whose futures will need decided.

As with everything that hits the manager’s desk in the coming weeks, technical director John Potter will have a major role to play in the decisions that are taken.

Loans

Raith have augmented their squad this season with just two loans so far.

Lewis Jamieson arrived from St Mirren in August when Rovers were without a manager, and Finlay Pollock was signed from Hearts a month later with Collins at the helm.

The pair have enjoyed mixed success but Jamieson has started each of the last three wins and scored his third goal from 17 outings in the win over Queen’s Park.

Lewis Jamieson leaps in the air to celebrate scoring for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Jamieson netted a double in November’s win over Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Pollock netted on his debut in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies but last started six weeks ago.

Both were signed on season-long agreements but, as ever, a break clause means there is the possibility they could return to their parent clubs in January.

Robson may have to decide whether he wants to keep the duo or whether the loans could be better used on others.

Transfer window

When Collins was finally appointed by Raith in September, he arrived after the summer signing deadline.

It left him able with only loans and free agents to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited.

This time, Robson has arrived before the transfer window opens.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the play-off win over Partick Thistle.
Lewis Vaughan was Raith Rovers’ top scorer last season but has played just five times this season. Image: SNS.

Collins said last month he expected support from the Rovers board to be able to strengthen his options in the new year.

So, it would appear there will be a budget available to Robson to spend during January.

Depending on whether Jamieson and Pollock stay, another wide option might be on the shopping list.

But, given the injuries to Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith currently affecting the central striker position, another forward will surely be a target.

Away days

Incredibly, five of Robson’s first six games in charge will be away from home.

Following his debut in the dugout away to Ayr United on Saturday, Raith are on their travels to Morton in the league and Falkirk in the Scottish Cup before the new boss get the chance to sample Stark’s Park on match-day, again taking on the Bairns.

Then, it’s further back-to-back away outings against Hamilton Accies and Dunfermline.

Aidan Connolly runs away to celebrate his goal with Lewis Jamieson in pursuit.
Aidan Connolly’s controversial goal against Queen’s Park earned Raith Rovers their only away win the league so far this season. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

It would seem the perfect time to prove Rovers have overcome their struggles from earlier in the campaign.

The 2-1 victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden just before Christmas was the team’s first on the road in the league all season.

In the previous seven matches, they had taken just a solitary point and scored only two goals.

It will prove a sticky start to life in Fife for Robson unless he can help Raith improve on that record.

Conversation