East Neuk First Responder Gillian Duncan dedicates MBE to the community

A former Fife lifeguard who started a community first aid team more than a decade ago has been honoured with an MBE.

Gillian Duncan and her team of East Neuk First Responders provide vital first aid before ambulance crews arrive.

And they train school children and community groups with lifesaving skills.

However, while Gillian founded and co-ordinates the group she says it is very much a team effort.

And she has dedicated her royal honour to the entire community.

“It’s my name on it but it’s a huge community effort and it wouldn’t happen unless people were willing to volunteer,” she said.

From first aid to Christmas dinner deliveries

Gillian set up East Neuk First Responders while chairing the St Andrews branch of Heart Start.

Ambulances have further to travel to the rural East Neuk villages and it takes longer to get patients to hospital.

First aid is therefore vital in life-threatening situations.

Gillian and her team also fundraise to provide community defibrillators and there are now 75 in the East Neuk.

They also train people how to use them.

In addition, volunteers provide first aid and reassurance at community events across north east Fife.

And this year they delivered 140 Christmas dinners, mostly to people who live alone.

Gillian Duncan: ‘MBE is fantastic honour’

Gillian says she is absolutely delighted to receive an MBE.

“It was such a lovely surprise,” she said.

“It’s a good recognition of everything the First Responders have done and it’s for all the volunteers.

“To be able to do this is an absolute privilege. It really is fantastic.”