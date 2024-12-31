East Neuk First Responder Gillian Duncan dedicates MBE to the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
East Neuk First Responder Gillian Duncan dedicates MBE to the community

Gillian is delighted to be named in the King's New Year Honours list.

By Claire Warrender
Gillian Duncan, founder of East Neuk First Responders.
Gillian Duncan, founder of East Neuk First Responders, has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List. Image: DC Thomson

A former Fife lifeguard who started a community first aid team more than a decade ago has been honoured with an MBE.

Gillian Duncan and her team of East Neuk First Responders provide vital first aid before ambulance crews arrive.

And they train school children and community groups with lifesaving skills.

However, while Gillian founded and co-ordinates the group she says it is very much a team effort.

And she has dedicated her royal honour to the entire community.

“It’s my name on it but it’s a huge community effort and it wouldn’t happen unless people were willing to volunteer,” she said.

From first aid to Christmas dinner deliveries

Gillian set up East Neuk First Responders while chairing the St Andrews branch of Heart Start.

Ambulances have further to travel to the rural East Neuk villages and it takes longer to get patients to hospital.

First aid is therefore vital in life-threatening situations.

Gillian Duncan MBE, centre, with other members of East Neuk First Responders.

Gillian and her team also fundraise to provide community defibrillators and there are now 75 in the East Neuk.

They also train people how to use them.

In addition, volunteers provide first aid and reassurance at community events across north east Fife.

And this year they delivered 140 Christmas dinners, mostly to people who live alone.

Gillian Duncan: ‘MBE is fantastic honour’

Gillian says she is absolutely delighted to receive an MBE.

“It was such a lovely surprise,” she said.

“It’s a good recognition of everything the First Responders have done and it’s for all the volunteers.

“To be able to do this is an absolute privilege. It really is fantastic.”

Conversation