Concern for missing Fife man, 57, as police search Letham Woods

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Fife man as police search a beauty spot near Letham.

Robb Hall was last seen in Springfield near Cupar at around 1pm on Monday.

The 57-year-old is described as white, around 6ft 2 tall and of slim to medium build.

He has a shaved head with short grey hair, and a distinctive tattoo on his right arm.

When last seen he was wearing a black woolly tammy hat, black waterproof style jacket, dark blue jeans and black walking boots.

He is known to frequent Letham Woods, Falkland Hill, and Cults Hill, where he regularly goes for walks.

Police search of Letham Woods

Officers working to trace Robb have already conducted a search of woodland at Letham on Monday.

Police are now urging anyone who may have seen Robb or knows his whereabouts to come forward.

Sergeant Darren Pilkington said: “As time goes on, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Robb and are looking to find him as quickly as possible to ensure he is okay.

“It is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family and friends.

“With the weather conditions causing us concern we have specialist officers carrying out searches in the area of Letham Woods.

“We are aware of members of the public looking to assist in this search, but we would ask you to be mindful of the weather conditions and your own safety, engage with our officers in the area, and follow any instructions.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Robb or has any information about where he may be to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2519 of December 30.