Concern for missing Fife man, 57, as police search Letham Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Concern for missing Fife man, 57, as police search Letham Woods

Robb Hall was last seen in Springfield near Cupar on Monday.

By Neil Henderson
Missing Fife man, Robb Hall, 57.
Missing Fife man, Robb Hall, 57. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Fife man as police search a beauty spot near Letham.

Robb Hall was last seen in Springfield near Cupar at around 1pm on Monday.

The 57-year-old is described as white, around 6ft 2 tall and of slim to medium build.

He has a shaved head with short grey hair, and a distinctive tattoo on his right arm.

When last seen he was wearing a black woolly tammy hat, black waterproof style jacket, dark blue jeans and black walking boots.

He is known to frequent Letham Woods, Falkland Hill, and Cults Hill, where he regularly goes for walks.

Police search of Letham Woods

Officers working to trace Robb have already conducted a search of woodland at Letham on Monday.

Police are now urging anyone who may have seen Robb or knows his whereabouts to come forward.

Missing Fife man, Robb Hall, 57.
Missing Fife man, Robb Hall, 57. Image: Police Scotland

Sergeant Darren Pilkington said: “As time goes on, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Robb and are looking to find him as quickly as possible to ensure he is okay.

“It is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family and friends.

“With the weather conditions causing us concern we have specialist officers carrying out searches in the area of Letham Woods.

“We are aware of members of the public looking to assist in this search, but we would ask you to be mindful of the weather conditions and your own safety, engage with our officers in the area, and follow any instructions.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Robb or has any information about where he may be to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2519 of December 30.

More from Fife

Gillian Duncan, founder of East Neuk First Responders.
East Neuk First Responder Gillian Duncan dedicates MBE to the community
How the extension to St Andrews Holiday Park would look
St Andrews Holiday Park expansion plan withdrawn amid community backlash
Elie in North East Fife
Fife short-term lets control areas not recommended despite calls for robust action
New shops, a sports bar and a new high school in Monifieth will open in 2025. Image: DC Thomson/Orbit Communications/NORR architects
12 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2025
The arrival area at Feddinch.
Public given fresh chance to comment on major St Andrews golf resort plan after…
Carnoustie-raised fire chief Ross Haggart, who lives in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Riot police and armed officers gained entry to the flat shortly before 6pm.
Man appears in court after 'police stand-off' in Cowdenbeath
Missing person search for Jamie Muir from Dunfermline.
Concern for Dunfermline man last seen nearly two weeks ago
Ben Williamson was involved in a road traffic accident
Fife-born former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson injured in horror Dunfermline car crash
Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Google Maps
Boy, 14, arrested after Dunfermline Bus Station disturbance

Conversation