Access the city’s leisure and wellness facilities with Active Dundee

Discover a thriving community where every individual, from families to fitness enthusiasts, can find their place.

In partnership with Leisure & Culture Dundee
group of people run on treadmills as they focus on good health and fitness in Dundee
"Joining Active Dundee is about making a positive impact for your health and your family."

Active Dundee, the newly rebranded name for Leisure and Culture Dundee’s Leisure & Sport services, is excited to unveil its new membership packages, designed to suit a wide range of activity goals, budgets and lifestyles.

At the start of a new year, two things often come into focus: good health and fitness. In Dundee, you can get access to a range of wellness and leisure facilities across the city with an Active Dundee membership.

Membership packages have been redesigned to provide greater value and flexibility for the city’s residents.

Memberships are now more versatile, giving you access to ten leisure centres and five pools across Dundee.

Active Dundee has the city’s biggest range of classes and activities, with hundreds included in membership each week.

“At Active Dundee, we’re not just offering memberships, we’re building a thriving community where every individual, from families to fitness enthusiasts, can find their place,” says Active Dundee membership manager Linzi Marshall Beers.

She adds: “With access to ten facilities, a diverse range of activities and a commitment to affordability and wellbeing, our new memberships empower members to achieve their personal goals while supporting their local community.

“Joining Active Dundee means more than just a place to work out; it’s about making a positive impact for your health and your family.”

8 reasons to sign up for an Active Dundee membership

1. Access to more facilities

Members who sign up for the top tier Active Unlimited membership will be able to access a total of ten facilities now.

That’s multi-site access to gyms, swimming pools and more, including the Regional Performance Centre (RPC Dundee) which is traditionally reserved for elite athletes. It has an outdoor running track that’s floodlit — great for runners looking for somewhere safe to run at night. In addition, junior and teen members will now be able to take part in athletics programmes here

young woman gets ready to run on outdoor track
Active Unlimited members can access RPC Dundee’s outdoor running track.

Aside from courts and sports halls, not many people know the RPC also has an outdoor cycling velodrome.

Active Unlimited members will also be able to use the Dick McTaggart Regional Gymnastics Centre if they’re interested in specialist programmes like gymnastics and trampolining. A trampolining programme is available to Active Unlimited adults, while juniors and teens can also enjoy that along with a gymnastics package.

Many coaching programmes are also included in the membership. Choose from Learn to Swim, Football and Dance to name just a few.

girl poses on top of a gymnastics beam
Those interested in gymnastics can access the Dick McTaggart Regional Gymnastics Centre.

2. Additional membership features

Active Unlimited members can access bolt-ons, a feature that allows them to extend their fantastic benefits and savings to up to four of their family members (that is, one adult and three children).

Linzi explains: “If you have the unlimited membership, you can ‘bolt on’ your partner, your sibling or your friend at just £27.

“Teens can be ‘bolted on’ at £12, juniors at £8. For infants up to four years old, we’re actually going to offer it for free.

“That means you can bring your baby with you swimming in Olympia’s toddler splash pool. You can have unlimited access to that. You can all go together to the leisure pool or you can do racquet sports with your kids. If your children are slightly older, you can go to the gym with them.”

toddler plays in a splash pool with his parents
Go swimming with your baby in Olympia’s toddler splash pool.

Active Unlimited members can also take advantage of health and fitness assessments as well as one-to-one training sessions with fitness instructors.

3. Streamlined saver category

This new category costs less than the Active Unlimited membership as it offers daytime access to Active Dundee facilities. Previous Off Peak and Over 60s membership categories have been combined, so if you are an early riser or midday exerciser who prefers a quieter workout environment then this could be the membership for you.

4. Updated community membership

Another low-cost option is this category which is reasonably priced at £10 for a child and £15 for an adult. It will give you access to all the gyms, sports studios and pools at the Grove, Harris and St Paul’s Swim & Sport Centres in the evenings and weekends.

5. New category for young adults

Linzi points out: “For this category, we’ve added some cool features like the running track and velodrome and removed the features that aren’t needed, allowing us to bring the price right down, particularly for the young adults whose price previously almost doubled when they hit 18.”

6. Specialist programmes to support your wellbeing

Active Dundee doesn’t stop at fitness. It’s about health and recovery too. Members can access a range of specialist and health-focused sessions, including the brand-new dedicated Active Wellbeing programme and more like Good Boost water therapy — perfect for improving joint health and mobility.

mature members of Dundee's communities take part in a group exercise class
Active Dundee offers hundreds of activities every week.

7. No joining fee, no long-term commitment

Say goodbye to contracts and hidden costs. Active Dundee operates on a rolling monthly membership. No joining fees, no lengthy commitments and prices lower than local and national averages.

8. A community-centred approach

Active Dundee isn’t just a fitness club. It’s a community. With no private equity or investor pockets to fill, every penny goes back into improving local services. And with a friendly, dedicated team that knows your name when you walk through the door, you’re not just joining a gym. You’re joining a family.

What is Active Dundee?

Leisure & Culture Dundee recently rebranded its Leisure and Sport services under the name Active Dundee.

This transformation modernises the organisation’s brand while creating a unified identity for its membership scheme, leisure facilities and sports programmes.

Active Dundee is poised to offer a welcoming, inclusive and community-focused experience. It plans to roll out visible improvements across its facilities, including updated signage.

A new website and a sleek, easy-to-use mobile app have also been unveiled to make it simpler for customers and members to access services, manage bookings and stay informed.

people lying down on mats stretch their legs in a fitness class
Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy a range of classes with Active Dundee.

To find out more and see all terms and conditions please visit the Active Dundee membership page now and jumpstart your journey to a fitter, healthier you in 2025!

Conversation