50 great images of Angus news in 2024

Courier photographers were all over Angus in 2024, capturing the incidents and events which made the headlines.

So enjoy a look back at some of the best images from the year in the selection of super shots.

January

Robyn-Hart Winks from Kirriemuir saw in the New Year mid-Atlantic as she completed the ‘World’s Toughest Row’, a 3,000-mile challenge, in just 47 days.

Historic Brechin Pipe Band launched a major crowdfunder after the 146-year-old group’s home was badly damaged during Storm Babet.

February

Forfar Academy pupil Callie Soutar struck gold at the Youth Winter Olympics in South Korea. The 15-year-old and mixed pairs teammate Ethan Brewster stormed to victory in the mixed pairs curling.

Forfar gran Susan Marr returned home after receiving a new heart at Golden Jubilee Hospital in Glasgow during the festive period.

March

Parts of the former Letham Grange resort near Arbroath were knocked down because of their dangerous condition. The year ended with the future of the former luxury hotel still shrouded in mystery.

Lifeboat crews from Montrose and Broughty Ferry travelled to Arbroath to join the final farewell of RNLB Inchcape after more than three decades of service.

April

A new exhibition charting 150 years of pipe bands in Angus opened in Forfar. Piping Routes has gone on show in other venues during the year.

May

June

Family of a Second World War bomb disposal hero travelled from as far as Australia to present his George Medal to Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

John Sim defused an unexploded 500kg bomb on the day of his 30th birthday while stationed at RAF Montrose in 1940.

Arbroath youngster Finn Nowak raised thousands of pounds to buy an anaphylaxis kit for his new primary school.

July

Grandchildren of a Norwegian ship’s captain led the 80th anniversary commemoration of famous wartime Montrose St Bernard Bamse.

Angus brothers re-created a 50-year memory at the Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.

Joseph and Stephen Mitchell posed with the now fully restored 1899 Burrell engine their late father, Gordon, took to the event for the first time in 1974.

August

September

Monifieth celebrated the unveiling of its new £2.3 million community hub. The Monifieth Community Resource Group facility at the Blue Seaway will become fully operational in 2025.

October

Brechin marked a year since the devastation of Storm Babet. Many homes remain uninhabitable following the disaster, with uncertainty surrounding their future.

November

December

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter came out of retirement to create a Wallace and Gromit display for Christmas. The bale artist used it to encourage people to sign up for Doddie Aid in January to raise funds for MND.