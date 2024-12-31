50 great images of Angus news in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

50 great images of Angus news in 2024

The Courier photographers captured events across Angus this year, from the coast to the glens.

Arbroath's lifeboat Inchcape was launched down the town slipway for the final time in March. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath's lifeboat Inchcape was launched down the town slipway for the final time in March. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Courier photographers were all over Angus in 2024, capturing the incidents and events which made the headlines.

So enjoy a look back at some of the best images from the year in the selection of super shots.

January

Arbroath dook 2024
Arbroath folk started 2024 with a New Year Dook to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Image: Paul Reid

Robyn-Hart Winks from Kirriemuir saw in the New Year mid-Atlantic as she completed the ‘World’s Toughest Row’, a 3,000-mile challenge, in just 47 days.

Robyn Hart Winks Atlantic Row
Robyn Hart-Winks, Jordan Cole-Hossain and Louise Cox celebrate their Antigua arrival. Image: World’s Toughest Row

Historic Brechin Pipe Band launched a major crowdfunder after the 146-year-old group’s home was badly damaged during Storm Babet.

Brechin Pipe Band Storm Babet crowdfunder.
Brechin Pipe Band members practising in their temporary home. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

February

Forfar Academy pupil Callie Soutar struck gold at the Youth Winter Olympics in South Korea. The 15-year-old and mixed pairs teammate Ethan Brewster stormed to victory in the mixed pairs curling.

Beaming Callie Soutar back at Forfar Academy. Image: Paul Reid
HMS Montrose ship's bell returns home.
A collection of items from HMS Montrose arrived at the town’s museum after the Royal Navy decommissioned the warship. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
It was all smiles at Forfar parkrun for the popular event’s second anniversary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forfar gran Susan Marr returned home after receiving a new heart at Golden Jubilee Hospital in Glasgow during the festive period.

Susan Marr and husband Dave at home in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Anglers at Inshewan for the start of the 2024 Angus salmon season.
Anglers gathered for the start of the 2024 salmon season on the North and South Esk rivers in Angus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

March

Parts of the former Letham Grange resort near Arbroath were knocked down because of their dangerous condition. The year ended with the future of the former luxury hotel still shrouded in mystery.

Demolition work underway at Letham Grange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Lifeboat crews from Montrose and Broughty Ferry travelled to Arbroath to join the final farewell of RNLB Inchcape after more than three decades of service.

Arbroath lifeboat farewell.
Crowds lined Arbroath harbour for the final launch of the town’s Mersey-class lifeboat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Frank Menmuir retires after 50 years with same Brechin firm.
Frank Menmuir finally put his feet up after spending 50 years with the same Brechin garage firm, starting with Mackie Motors before it became Park’s Motor Group. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Burns memorial.
A dedication service was held at a new cairn honouring Robert Burns near Montrose. Image: Paul Reid

April

Goats in Coats tours at Angus farm.
Goats in Coats tours were a hit with visitors to Myreside Farm at Inverkeilor. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A new exhibition charting 150 years of pipe bands in Angus opened in Forfar. Piping Routes has gone on show in other venues during the year.

Piping Routes pie bands exhibition in Forfar.
Piping Routes creator Mike Crofts at the exhibition in The Meffan, Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Stephen McFarlane, Lesley Marr, David Cheape and Libby McAinsh at the restored Fairy Steps.
Carnoustie volunteers moved forward with their campaign to restore the historic Fairy Steps path. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir town app launch.
Kirriemuir launched a town app with Kirrie Development Trust members Jim Stewart, Antony Gifford, Ally Bruce and Heather Kelly at the event in the Town Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

May

Letham craft shop 50 year anniversary.
Letham Craft Shop owner Bill Sturrock celebrated 50 years of the business started by his late wife, Helene. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bonfest fans converge on Kirriemuir.
Thousands of AC/DC fans – of all ages – made their way to Kirriemuir for the annual Bonfest event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Barry Mill duck races
Volunteer Chris Erskine had an important role scooping up the ducks at Barry Mill’s annual family duck race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Charity Angus tractor run.
Six-year-olds David Brown (left) and Joe Ritchie enjoyed a charity vintage tractor run across Angus which raised funds for MND. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

June

Strathmore junior highland games.
Glamis Castle hosted hundreds of primary school pupils for a junior Strathmore Highland Games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Family of a Second World War bomb disposal hero travelled from as far as Australia to present his George Medal to Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

John Sim defused an unexploded 500kg bomb on the day of his 30th birthday while stationed at RAF Montrose in 1940.

Montrose air station museum George Medal presentation.
John Sim’s sons Jack, Andrew and Robbie with his widow Marlene at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brechin Buccaneers colour run.
Brechin Buccaneers colour run was a riot of fun. Image: Paul Reid

Arbroath youngster Finn Nowak raised thousands of pounds to buy an anaphylaxis kit for his new primary school.

Arbroath primary school anaphylaxis kit donation.
Finn Nowak, 5, rides his bike through a tunnel of support at Timmergreens Primary School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus kerbside recycling changes.
The roll-out of new kerbside recycling bins in Angus got underway. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

July

Grandchildren of a Norwegian ship’s captain led the 80th anniversary commemoration of famous wartime Montrose St Bernard Bamse.

The seafront gathering to honour Montrose St Bernard Bamse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Crombie mountain bike trails.
Crombie Country park hosted its first mountain bike event on new trails created by a local rider. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Angus brothers re-created a 50-year memory at the Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.

Joseph and Stephen Mitchell posed with the now fully restored 1899 Burrell engine their late father, Gordon, took to the event for the first time in 1974.

Brothers re-create Angus traction engine photo 50 years on.
Stephen (left) and Joseph Mitchell re-create the 1974 photo at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Steven Donaldson memorial motorcycle ride.

cARNOUSTIE GALA DAY.
Carnoustie Gala Day flat parade was Euros-themed this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

August

Brechin man's Pictish stone find on riverbank.
Ross Murphy found a piece of a Pictish stone on the bank of the River South Esk in Brechin, months after he believes it was uncovered by the force of Storm Babet.Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Tractor pulling at Brechin.
Mhairi Cameron from Letham was one of the competitors in the first tractor-pulling event at a new Brechin venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Glamis Proms return.
Glamis proms returned to the rounds of the Angus landmark after a six-year absence. Image: Paul Reid
Glamis Scouts flag returns after decades.
Glamis Scouts staged a ceremonial march to return their standard to the local Scout hall after a gap of decades. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

September

Monifieth celebrated the unveiling of its new £2.3 million community hub. The Monifieth Community Resource Group facility at the Blue Seaway will become fully operational in 2025.

Monifieth community hub.
The new Monifieth hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar gala day 2024.
Forfar Gala Day organisers struck lucky at a second attempt after the weather led to the event being postponed earlier in the year. Image: Paul Reid
Veteran Car Club tour of Angus.
Old timers took to the roads of Angus during a week-long visit by the Scottish branch of the Veteran Car Club. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Ladyloan school pupils on Great British Beach Clean.
Marine Litter Champions from Ladyloan Primary in Arbroath launched the local effort for the Great East Coast Beach Clean. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

October

Brechin marked a year since the devastation of Storm Babet. Many homes remain uninhabitable following the disaster, with uncertainty surrounding their future.

Brechin OAP Ian Stewart returns to home flooded by Storm Babet.
Brechin pensioner Ian Stewart back at his garden gate where he spoke to the media hours before Storm Babet’s full force hit in 2023. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose triathlon club 10th anniversary event.
A House of Dun duathlon was one of the events staged to mark Montrose Triathlon Club’s 10th anniversary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir apple day 2024
Scout helper Rory Stevenson took part in Sustainable Kirriemuir’s Apple Day event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

November

Edzell bonfire night.
Katie Elder was one of the young visitors at Edzell’s bonfire night and fireworks display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Montrose air station memorial windows.
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre Stuart Archibald with new memorial windows installed in a historic hanger at the attraction. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brechin Polar Express experience.
Neil and Zack Anderson were early passengers on the latest visit of The Polar Express to Caledonian Railway in Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carnoustie Christmas lights.
Santa arrived in style for Carnoustie Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

December

Monifieth centenarian Joyce Lyon.
100-year-old Joyce Lyon celebrates with granddaughter Nicky at a surprise party at Monifieth Befrienders. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Three of the youngsters who enjoyed Forfar’s Christmas market and lights switch-on. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter came out of retirement to create a Wallace and Gromit display for Christmas. The bale artist used it to encourage people to sign up for Doddie Aid in January to raise funds for MND.

Angus bale art display.
Fleur Baxter with her Wallace and Gromit characters beside the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Forfar woman Elinor Phillips Riding for the Disabled honour.
Elinor Phillips received Riding for the Disabled’s top honour in recognition of her 45-year dedication to the charity’s work in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Brian McKay. Image: Facebook
'Idiot' shoplifter jailed for armed robbery on Arbroath Co-op
New shops, a sports bar and a new high school in Monifieth will open in 2025. Image: DC Thomson/Orbit Communications/NORR architects
12 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2025
A major new play zone could be built at Brechin Castle Centre in 2025. Image: Brechin Castle Centre/Greenspan
Angus Planning Ahead: 10 planning application hits and misses of 2024
Carnoustie-raised fire chief Ross Haggart, who lives in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Tasmin Glass Angus killer
Tayside killers among 63 criminals released on parole in Scotland this year
5
The latest care inspections include criticism of the 'dirty' kitchen floor at Craigie House in Crossgates. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: 'Dirty' kitchen floor at Fife home and Monifieth childminder's dog played with…
David Mackenzie studied at DJCAD
15 famous faces you didn't know were educated in Dundee and Angus
Hydrogen-fuelled bin lorries will not be coming to the roads of Angus. Image: Shutterstock.
Hydrogen-powered Angus refuse trucks idea binned in secret
5
John Gray in berry tunnel
Angus berry firm profits boost signals green shoots of recovery
The man exposed himself in Springfield Park, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / TheDC Thomson
Police hunt flasher who exposed himself in Arbroath park

Conversation