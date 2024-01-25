146-year-old Brechin Pipe Band rebuilding after Storm Babet

Scotland’s oldest civilian pipe band hopes its recovery from Storm Babet will see the players return to competition for the first time in nearly a decade this summer.

With origins stretching back to 1878, City of Brechin was reputedly the first in the country to be formed outside the ranks of the military.

But its proud history came under threat from Storm Babet after the River South Esk deluged their band hall at the Inch in October.

The council-owned building has been the band’s home since the 1950s.

Record water levels which forced hundreds of Brechiners from their homes flooded the old building.

Instruments and band kit were also damaged.

But support has poured in to a £10,000 crowdfunder launched by the band in the wake of the disaster.

King Charles was due to meet residents and emergency services in the Angus town last week but winter weather led to the visit being called off.

Vital support

Long-serving Pipe Major Craig Black hopes the repair of the old hall might be a springboard for the pipers and drummers to get back into the competitive arena.

“The hall was pretty badly damaged by Storm Babet,” said Craig.

“But at the end of the day it’s only a hall and it can be repaired – so many people in Brechin lost everything.

“We’re looking at getting things sorted out and we hope to make improvements including insulating the hall, so we’re grateful to every bit of support that has come in to the crowdfunder.”

That includes a £3,000 donation from agricultural firm McCreath Simpson & Prentice and a recent £1,000 cheque from Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

The band has strong connections to the vintage vehicle club and regularly plays at its annual Glamis Extravaganza.

Numbers steady – but new players welcome

The band meets once a week for practice – for now in Brechin’s Parkview Bowling Club.

Throughout its long history, free Brechin tuition has been the start point for players who have gone on to success at the top level of the piping world.

Craig has been Pipe Major of the Grade 4B outfit since 1997.

He added: ” At the moment we have around 20 playing members – but could always do with more.

“We’re slowly getting back to stand on our own two feet but the band hasn’t actually competed since 2015.

“The goal for this year is to get back out to competition.”

And despite not being part of the competitive circuit, the band has a busy annual summer calendar at events around Brechin and Angus.

The Justgiving appeal is currently almost half way to its £10,000 target.

You can donate to it at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/craig-black-brechinpipeband