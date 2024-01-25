146-year-old Brechin Pipe Band rebuilding after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
146-year-old Brechin Pipe Band rebuilding after Storm Babet

City of Brechin, which is believed to be Scotland's oldest civilian pipe band with a history stretching back to 1878, launched a £10,000 appeal after its practice hall was flooded by Storm Babet.

By Graham Brown
City of Brechin Pipe Band members during practice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
City of Brechin Pipe Band members during practice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Scotland’s oldest civilian pipe band hopes its recovery from Storm Babet will see the players return to competition for the first time in nearly a decade this summer.

With origins stretching back to 1878, City of Brechin was reputedly the first in the country to be formed outside the ranks of the military.

But its proud history came under threat from Storm Babet after the River South Esk deluged their band hall at the Inch in October.

Brechin Pipe Band members
City of Brechin Pipe Band members at this week’s practice night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The council-owned building has been the band’s home since the 1950s.

Record water levels which forced hundreds of Brechiners from their homes flooded the old building.

Instruments and band kit were also damaged.

City of Brechin Pipe Band practice session
Pipe Major Craig Black teaches one young player. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But support has poured in to a £10,000 crowdfunder launched by the band in the wake of the disaster.

King Charles was due to meet residents and emergency services in the Angus town last week but winter weather led to the visit being called off.

Vital support

Long-serving Pipe Major Craig Black hopes the repair of the old hall might be a springboard for the pipers and drummers to get back into the competitive arena.

“The hall was pretty badly damaged by Storm Babet,” said Craig.

“But at the end of the day it’s only a hall and it can be repaired – so many people in Brechin lost everything.

City of Brechin Pipe Band Storm Babet crowdfunder
Bruce Cargill teaches one young band member. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We’re looking at getting things sorted out and we hope to make improvements including insulating the hall, so we’re grateful to every bit of support that has come in to the crowdfunder.”

That includes a £3,000 donation from agricultural firm McCreath Simpson & Prentice and a recent £1,000 cheque from Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club cheque to Brechin Pipe Band.
Brechin Pipe band members (from left) Drew Williams, Dale Keith, Kevin Rae, Joe Wood and Craig Black receive a £1,000 cheque from SVVC chairman Alan Burt. Image: SVVC

The band has strong connections to the vintage vehicle club and regularly plays at its annual Glamis Extravaganza.

Numbers steady – but new players welcome

The band meets once a week for practice – for now in Brechin’s Parkview Bowling Club.

Throughout its long history, free Brechin tuition has been the start point for players who have gone on to success at the top level of the piping world.

Brechin Pipe Band
Band member Joe Wood on the practice chanter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Craig has been Pipe Major of the Grade 4B outfit since 1997.

He added: ” At the moment we have around 20 playing members – but could always do with more.

“We’re slowly getting back to stand on our own two feet but the band hasn’t actually competed since 2015.

Brechin Pipe Band Storm Babet crowdfunder
Practice on the drumming pad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The goal for this year is to get back out to competition.”

And despite not being part of the competitive circuit, the band has a busy annual summer calendar at events around Brechin and Angus.

The Justgiving appeal is currently almost half way to its £10,000 target.

You can donate to it at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/craig-black-brechinpipeband

 

