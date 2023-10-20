Drone footage and pictures from Brechin show devastation caused by Storm Babet The weather chaos followed a red ‘danger to life’ warning issued earlier this week. The weather chaos followed a red ‘danger to life’ warning issued earlier this week. By The Courier News Team October 20 2023, 11.03am Share Drone footage and pictures from Brechin show devastation caused by Storm Babet Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4788636/brechin-pictures-video-drone-storm-babet/ Copy Link Storm Babet battered Brechin on Thursday night as the Angus town was hit with unprecedented levels of flooding. Door-to-door rescues were still taking place on Friday morning as residents in at-risk areas remained stranded. The weather chaos followed a red ‘danger to life’ warning issued earlier this week. One resident told us the flooding is “the worst they have seen in 16 years” while another local said the Trinity, Castle Street and Montrose Street exits to the town are under water. Here is a drone footage – supplied by Drone Survey Services – and a selection of images showing the devastation caused by Storm Babet in Brechin. Brechin was devastated by Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Brechin underwater. Image: Peter Leslie Flooding aftermath. Image: Peter Leslie Hundreds of residents were affected. Flood water in Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A woman in Brechin makes her way through the floods. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Brechin in the wake of Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid Dozens were stranded in Brechin on Friday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Emergency services in the Angus town. Rescue operation in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid Rosie Galloway looks at flood water outside her property in Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Brechin family assess the flood water. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Members of a Coastguard Rescue Team in Brechin. Brechin on Friday morning. Image: Paul Reid Aftermath of Storm Babet in Brechin. Emergency services in Angus town on Thursday night. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire