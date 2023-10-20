Drone footage and pictures from Brechin show devastation caused by Storm Babet

Storm Babet battered Brechin on Thursday night as the Angus town was hit with unprecedented levels of flooding.

Door-to-door rescues were still taking place on Friday morning as residents in at-risk areas remained stranded.

The weather chaos followed a red ‘danger to life’ warning issued earlier this week.

One resident told us the flooding is “the worst they have seen in 16 years” while another local said the Trinity, Castle Street and Montrose Street exits to the town are under water.

Here is a drone footage – supplied by Drone Survey Services – and a selection of images showing the devastation caused by Storm Babet in Brechin.