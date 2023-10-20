Storm Babet: Driver dies after vehicle hit by tree on Angus road

A 56-year-old van driver has died after his vehicle was struck by a tree near Forfar.

Police were called to the B9127 at Whigstreet just after 5pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127 at Whigstreet near Forfar.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The road remains closed.”

The man is the second confirmed casualty of Storm Babet after a 57-year-old woman died on Thursday when she was swept into a river in Glen Esk.