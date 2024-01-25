Raith Rovers expect defensive reinforcements for Inverness Caley Thistle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers expect defensive reinforcements for Inverness Caley Thistle clash

Euan Murray and Keith Watson have trained all week ahead of crucial Championship encounter.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray claps his team during the 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice in December.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers expect to have both Euan Murray and Keith Watson back for the crunch visit of Inverness Caley Thistle.

Murray was on the bench for last Saturday’s Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston but was an unused substitute.

He had been struggling with a groin complaint and, having sat out four matches in November and December because of his shoulder, has now missed the last two games.

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray kicks the ball during a game at Stark's Park.
Euan Murray has been missed by Raith Rovers in recent weeks. Image: SNS.

Watson, meanwhile, has been sidelined for the last four months following knee surgery.

It was hoped the former Dundee United and Ross County stopper would also be available to face Livi last weekend.

But the 34-year-old suffered a calf issue after stepping up his bid for fitness with a run-out in a bounce game against Dundee.

Both have trained without any setbacks this week and are expected to strengthen manager Ian Murray’s defensive options for the encounter with Inverness.

Murray said: “We’ll be missing Ross Matthews still and Sam Stanton. But, apart from that, everybody’s fit, although they’re at different stages, obviously.

Ian Murray: ‘Duo have trained all week’

“Keith Watson has trained all week, which is really good.

“Euan Murray has trained again this week after just doing a little bit last week.

“He had only done really light stuff and it was a question of whether we risked it or not against Livingston.

“In terms of getting through the game, he probably would have had to come off after 60, 65 minutes, which wouldn’t have been ideal for us.

“And we just made a joint decision to leave it.

Keith Watson holds a Raith Rovers scarf above his head.
Keith Watson signed a one-year deal with Raith Rovers last summer. Image: Raith Rovers.

“But he’s had a really good week’s training behind him, so he’s ready now.”

He added: “Keith hadn’t trained properly because he felt a bit of tightness in his calf on Thursday.

“We thought that was just from the [bounce] game more than anything else. But it was just a wee bit of erring on the side of caution again.

“He hadn’t probably done enough training-wise and minutes-wise, considering the time he had been out, to involve him.

“But he’s trained really, really well this week. He has been out for a while, that’s the only concern.”

Raith Rovers light on defensive options

The Stark’s Park outfit switched to a back three against Livi, with full-backs Ross Millen and Liam Dick either side of midfielder Scott Brown.

With Dan O’Reilly having left for Partick Thistle earlier this month, Murray has been seriously short of recognised options at the heart of his defence.

And, with a new signing in that position also anticipated before the transfer deadline, he is thrilled with the improving injury situation.

He added: “It’s huge for us. Sometimes you don’t realise until they come back into the group and watch them in training.

“They’re proper centre-halves; they head and kick the ball and they organise.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson in action earlier in the season.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson has been sidelined since September. Image: SNS.

“That’s what we’ve not had consistently now for a number of weeks.

“The boys who have filled in there have done well. We’ve not lost or drawn games because of the defence, we’ve just lost poor goals sometimes.

“Like every manager and club, we want our recognised centre-halves back in the team and back in the squad.

“Luckily now, getting to a really important stage, they’re all coming back.

“The challenge for us is how do we keep them fit and make sure they’re ticking over. There’s no real point in them playing one game and missing three.”

