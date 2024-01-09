Raith Rovers lose Dan O’Reilly contract race as defender opts for move to Partick Thistle

Raith Rovers have been dealt a major blow after failing to persuade Dan O’Reilly to extend his stay at the club.

The Irishman had been offered a contract extension with the Stark’s Park club after his short-term deal expired at the weekend.

However, the former Fulham trainee has opted instead for a move to Championship rivals Partick Thistle.

The 28-year-old joined Raith in November on a deal through to the new year as manager Ian Murray coped with a defensive selection crisis.

He made an instant impact with an assist in his debut against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup.

That 90-minute showing came despite not having played for six months after he had failed to find a new club following his exit from Hamilton Accies at the end of last season.

And a double in the Fife derby triumph over the Pars on January 2 capped another impressive display from the stopper.

However, he won admirers over the course of seven outings for Rovers, who knew they had taken a risk by agreeing only a short-term contract.

Better deal

With other offers on the table from league rivals aware of his availability, O’Reilly has been able to carefully consider his future.

It is understood Raith had offered an extension only for the remainder of the season and the player has been able to secure a better deal at Firhill.

The news will be a setback for manager Ian Murray as his league leaders bid to bounce back from just a second league defeat of the season at the weekend.

The Stark’s Park boss said recently he was considering adding a maximum of two new signings this month – but losing no-one from his squad.

He will be hopeful that summer signing Keith Watson continues to progress in his recovery from a knee injury.

And he will now be expected to seek further defensive reinforcements this month.