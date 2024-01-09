Raith Rovers lose Dan O’Reilly contract race as defender opts for move to Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers lose Dan O’Reilly contract race as defender opts for move to Partick Thistle

The Stark's Park side hade made the Irishman an offer after his short-term deal expired at the weekend.

By Iain Collin
Dan O'Reilly was Raith Rovers' match winner in the Fife derby against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dan O'Reilly was Raith Rovers' match winner in the Fife derby against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Raith Rovers have been dealt a major blow after failing to persuade Dan O’Reilly to extend his stay at the club.

The Irishman had been offered a contract extension with the Stark’s Park club after his short-term deal expired at the weekend.

However, the former Fulham trainee has opted instead for a move to Championship rivals Partick Thistle.

Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

The 28-year-old joined Raith in November on a deal through to the new year as manager Ian Murray coped with a defensive selection crisis.

He made an instant impact with an assist in his debut against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup.

That 90-minute showing came despite not having played for six months after he had failed to find a new club following his exit from Hamilton Accies at the end of last season.

And a double in the Fife derby triumph over the Pars on January 2 capped another impressive display from the stopper.

However, he won admirers over the course of seven outings for Rovers, who knew they had taken a risk by agreeing only a short-term contract.

Better deal

With other offers on the table from league rivals aware of his availability, O’Reilly has been able to carefully consider his future.

It is understood Raith had offered an extension only for the remainder of the season and the player has been able to secure a better deal at Firhill.

The news will be a setback for manager Ian Murray as his league leaders bid to bounce back from just a second league defeat of the season at the weekend.

The Stark’s Park boss said recently he was considering adding a maximum of two new signings this month – but losing no-one from his squad.

He will be hopeful that summer signing Keith Watson continues to progress in his recovery from a knee injury.

And he will now be expected to seek further defensive reinforcements this month.

