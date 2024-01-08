Dan O’Reilly: Latest as Raith Rovers face competition from rivals in bid to agree new deal with defender

Raith Rovers are facing stiff competition from Championship rivals as they bid to hang on to defender Dan O’Reilly.

The Irishman’s short-term deal with the club expired in the wake of Saturday’s defeat to Airdrie and, as yet, no new agreement is in place.

And the 28-year-old did not train with the Stark’s Park squad on Monday as contract discussions continue.

O’Reilly has already expressed publicly his desire to stay on at Rovers, claiming he is ‘loving’ life with the Championship leaders.

The former Fulham trainee even opened the door for an extension that goes beyond the current campaign.

He has also made it clear to the Stark’s Park hierarchy in discussions that he would like to stay on.

Speaking after the New Year Fife derby win over Dunfermline, he said: “Hopefully we can get it sorted.

“You want a bit of stability. You don’t want to be going from here to somewhere else. When a team is going well, you obviously want to be a part of it.”

Options

However, it is understood that as many as five clubs have tabled offers for O’Reilly after being impressed with his performances for Raith.

He is currently assessing his options.

Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman commented: “Dan’s done well and we would like him to stay at the club. He knows that and hopefully he feels the same.

“He’ll have a bit interest as well because he’s done well. That was the risk we took when he signed on a short-term deal.

“It’s good, because we needed cover at the time, but it puts you at risk of potentially losing him when that contract comes to an end.”

The stopper was without a club and a competitive game for six months after leaving Hamilton Accies in the summer.

Andhe only joined Rovers as an emergency signing due to injuries and suspensions.

But he made an instant impact with an assist on his debut in the Scottish Cup triumph over Dunfermline on November 24.

O’Reilly was then the Fife derby hero on January 2 as Raith racked up a fourth successive victory over their rivals.

An impressive double took his goals tally to three in seven games and his defensive worth has been clear.

Gap

With Keith Watson still recovering from the knee injury that sparked O’Reilly’s arrival in the first place, Euan Murray, Adam Masson and Dylan Corr have all required time on the treatment table in recent weeks.

If Raith cannot reach a new agreement with the former Republic of Ireland youth cap, it would leave a considerable gap in their squad this month.

Murray also said recently he envisaged a maximum of only two new signings arriving in the January transfer window.

But that was based on there being no departures, with the Rovers boss eager not to change a – largely – winning formula.