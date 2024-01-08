Dan O’Reilly: Latest as Raith Rovers face competition from rivals in bid to agree new deal with defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dan O’Reilly: Latest as Raith Rovers face competition from rivals in bid to agree new deal with defender

The defender is now out of contract at Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
Dan O'Reilly was Raith Rovers' match winner in the Fife derby against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dan O'Reilly was Raith Rovers' match winner in the Fife derby against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Raith Rovers are facing stiff competition from Championship rivals as they bid to hang on to defender Dan O’Reilly.

The Irishman’s short-term deal with the club expired in the wake of Saturday’s defeat to Airdrie and, as yet, no new agreement is in place.

And the 28-year-old did not train with the Stark’s Park squad on Monday as contract discussions continue.

Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Dan O’Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

O’Reilly has already expressed publicly his desire to stay on at Rovers, claiming he is ‘loving’ life with the Championship leaders.

The former Fulham trainee even opened the door for an extension that goes beyond the current campaign.

He has also made it clear to the Stark’s Park hierarchy in discussions that he would like to stay on.

Speaking after the New Year Fife derby win over Dunfermline, he said: “Hopefully we can get it sorted.

“You want a bit of stability. You don’t want to be going from here to somewhere else. When a team is going well, you obviously want to be a part of it.”

Options

However, it is understood that as many as five clubs have tabled offers for O’Reilly after being impressed with his performances for Raith.

He is currently assessing his options.

Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman commented: “Dan’s done well and we would like him to stay at the club. He knows that and hopefully he feels the same.

“He’ll have a bit interest as well because he’s done well. That was the risk we took when he signed on a short-term deal.

“It’s good, because we needed cover at the time, but it puts you at risk of potentially losing him when that contract comes to an end.”

The stopper was without a club and a competitive game for six months after leaving Hamilton Accies in the summer.

Andhe  only joined Rovers as an emergency signing due to injuries and suspensions.

But he made an instant impact with an assist on his debut in the Scottish Cup triumph over Dunfermline on November 24.

O’Reilly was then the Fife derby hero on January 2 as Raith racked up a fourth successive victory over their rivals.

An impressive double took his goals tally to three in seven games and his defensive worth has been clear.

Gap

With Keith Watson still recovering from the knee injury that sparked O’Reilly’s arrival in the first place, Euan Murray, Adam Masson and Dylan Corr have all required time on the treatment table in recent weeks.

If Raith cannot reach a new agreement with the former Republic of Ireland youth cap, it would leave a considerable gap in their squad this month.

Murray also said recently he envisaged a maximum of only two new signings arriving in the January transfer window.

But that was based on there being no departures, with the Rovers boss eager not to change a – largely – winning formula.

More from Football

Kyle Benedictus takes to the field for Dunfermline against Dundee United earlier this season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic skipper Kyle Benedictus set to discover extent of latest injury in 'ridiculous'…
Dundee and their supporters have had plenty to celebrate in the first half of this season. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been superb up to winter break - but here's where…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and defender Dan O'Reilly. Image: SNS.
Dan O'Reilly's Raith Rovers impact assessed as talks continue over new Stark's Park deal
6 charged attack raith rovers fan
6 people now charged over attack on Raith Rovers fan
Peter Pawlett celebrates while in the colours of Dundee United
Former Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett finds new club after six months out of…
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith can get back into Wales squad in 2024, says…
Dundee's 2023 departures - where are they now?
Dundee's 2023 summer departures - where are they now? Part 1
Jack Walton on Dundee United duty
Jack Walton pulls no punches after Tannadice flop – but insists Dundee United CAN…
2
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Andy McNeil. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers back-up keeper Andy McNeil hoping to reap benefits of 'tough' Edinburgh City…
Dunfermline manager James McPake said it is the worst run of injuries he has experienced. Image: SNS.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Square pegs, new players needed and rare manager criticism

Conversation