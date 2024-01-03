Dan O’Reilly opens up on Raith Rovers future – both short-term and long – after Fife derby heroics against rivals Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dan O’Reilly opens up on Raith Rovers future – both short-term and long – after Fife derby heroics against rivals Dunfermline Athletic

The defender is out of contract on January 8 but talks on a new deal are due to take place.

By Iain Collin
Dan O'Reilly celebrates his winning goal in the Fife derby. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dan O'Reilly celebrates his winning goal in the Fife derby. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Dan O’Reilly insists he is ready to commit his long-term future to Raith Rovers after declaring he is ‘loving’ his time at the club.

The Irishman proved to be the Stark’s Park side’s Fife derby hero with a double in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic.

After chipping in with key contributions in attack, the 28-year-old’s defensive qualities were also clear at East End Park.

But he currently has only one game left on the short-term deal he penned as an emergency signing in November.

Dan O'Reilly celebrates with team-mates Euan Murray, Lewis Vaughan and Liam Dick after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers in the Fife derby. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dan O’Reilly (left) celebrates after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers in the Fife derby. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Manager Ian Murray is eager to extend that agreement and both parties look to be on the same page with regards an extension.

And O’Reilly, who before joining Rovers had been without a club since leaving Hamilton in the summer, has opened the door for a stay beyond the current campaign.

He said: “There’s one more game, against Airdrie [as things stand].

“I will talk to the people at the club and we’ll see what happens.

‘Get it sorted’

“I am really enjoying it, I’m loving it. It’s a great group of players and staff.

“There’s real togetherness and it feels like I’ve been here much longer than six weeks.

“Hopefully we can get it sorted.

“You want a bit of stability. You don’t want to be going from here to somewhere else.

“When a team is going well, you obviously want to be a part of it.

“It’s not just my decision, it’s the club’s. I feel really part of it and felt that straight away in the first couple of weeks.

“I would be happy to stay here longer [than this season]. I’m really happy.”

O’Reilly’s goals helped keep Raith three points clear of Dundee United at the top of the SPFL Championship.

It was also a fourth straight Fife derby triumph for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

After consecutive draws against Ayr United and Arbroath, it was a return to winning ways just when some were questioning whether a mid-season wobble was in the offing.

‘Not up to our standard’

And given the concession of avoidable goals in the 4-4 draw with Ayr and after being 2-0 ahead against Arbroath, O’Reilly has confessed it was a pleasing response.

He added: “It’s a great way to start the year.

“Look, the last two games we’ve been okay but not up to our standard.

“I thought that was much better [on Tuesday]. Even when they scored, we were in control.

Dan O'Reilly beats Josh Edwards to the ball to head in the winner for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Dan O’Reilly heads in the winner for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“We conceded a soft goal, I felt; it happened very quick.

“But as a team we looked more solid and secure. I don’t think they really looked like scoring after we went 2-1 up.”

Of United closing the gap at the top of the table, he added: “I don’t think we felt under pressure. Maybe [from] outside, not internally.

“We just knew we could play better and if we did play better we’d get wins.

“We hadn’t been our best in terms of passing and when we’d gone ahead in the previous two games we didn’t look secure.

‘There was no uproar’

“I felt that was different against Dunfermline. It’s a great win and great performance overall.

“Even when we did slip up a little in the last two games, there was no uproar which is good.

“It’s a realisation of where we are. Teams are going to do that and we didn’t get beat.

“So to come out and get a win against Dunfermline was massive.”

More from Football

Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton adjusts his protective face mask during the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain Chris Hamilton reveals steps taken to ensure he made quick-fire comeback…
Owen Beck takes on Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Bids for former Dundee loan star Owen Beck reportedly rejected by Liverpool
The Dunfermline v Raith Rovers game at East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Teenager, 17, arrested after Raith Rovers fan attacked following Fife derby
Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
5 Fife derby talking points after Raith Rovers stay top of the Championship and…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
3 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin ponders ‘best defensive record in Europe’ claim…
Raith Rovers fan attacked
Dunfermline 'ultras' slam gang who put Raith fan, 18, in hospital
fan attacked after Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic match
Players condemn gang who attacked Raith Rovers fan after Dunfermline game
Owen Beck
Dundee and Owen Beck: Anatomy of a loan that went too well
Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Dan O'Reilly new contract hopes - and fears…
Jim McIntyre watches Arbroath lose 3-0 against Dundee United
Jim McIntyre in Arbroath new signing timeline as boss reveals Lichties ace playing with…