Ian Murray slams ’embarrassing’ performance as Raith boss gives update on Sam Stanton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray slams ’embarrassing’ performance as Raith boss gives update on Sam Stanton

Rovers threw away a two-goal lead at home to Arbroath.

By Craig Cairns
Raith manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said his players got “cocky” after going 2-0 up over Arbroath.

The home side were cruising when Jack Hamilton added to Dylan Easton’s first-half opener.

But a sensational strike from Arbroath’s back-up goalkeeper Ali Adams and a penalty from Leighton McIntosh rescued a point for Jim McIntyre’s men.

Murray said his Raith players allowed complacency to set in after Hamilton’s goal, allowing Arbroath a route back into the game.

“It’s embarrassing, to be honest. I don’t care how the goal came about, in terms of the strike, it’s embarrassing.

The guy is a sub goalkeeper and he’s scored from 30 yards, it’s just not good enough.

Ali Adam’s wonder striker versus Raith inspired a second-half comeback. Image: SNS.

“The players know that. They’re embarrassed, I’m embarrassed, the club should be embarrassed as well.”

Sam Stanton update

Rovers were without the suspended Shaun Byrne and the injured Sam Stanton,

Stanton will miss at least two weeks with a knee issue, though it could be as long as six, according to the Raith manager.

“We don’t know exactly yet,” said Murray. “Sam got a scan last week sometime, so we’re still waiting.

Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton will miss at least two weeks. Image: SNS.

“He’s going to be out for a minimum two weeks, a maximum of probably six weeks. But we don’t know yet.”

Rovers the presence of both Stanton and Byrne in the middle of the park, especially at 2-0 when the game started to swing Arbroath’s way.

That still doesn’t legislate for Raith allowing a two-goal lead slip against a makeshift side.

Ian Murray slams Raith players

“It’s really disappointing,” said Murray. “Regardless of how it came about, you’re 2-0 up, at home, against a team that’s struggling to win games and you throw it away.

“It’s criminal really. It’s poor.

“I think we got complacent. I think we stopped doing things that got us into the position of 2-0 up.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray slammed his players. Image: SNS.

“We had chances to make it three, but we just had that wee feeling of giving them opportunities to put balls in our box which is what Arbroath want to do, there is nothing wrong with that.

“We just looked a bit cocky at times. It’s not good enough.

“Arbroath were down to the barebones, credit to Jim [McIntyre]. We’ve been there ourselves, sometimes it galvanises you a little bit.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen injury updates in…
Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United.
Former Dundee United teenage star Kerr Smith heading to St Johnstone on loan from…
Dundee celebrate Joe Shaughnessy's (right) late header. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's never-say-die character at Kilmarnock as he picks out key man…
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre said it was the 'most bizarre' game he's been involved in. Image: SNS.
Jim McIntyre opens up after sub goalkeeper inspires Arbroath comeback with sensational volley
Luke McCowan celebrates making it 1-0 to Dundee at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock 2-2 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as incredible late drama sees TWO…
Ali Adam's wonder striker versus Raith inspired a second-half comeback. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers 2-2 Arbroath: Goalkeeper's wonder strike inspires Smokies comeback
Alex Jakubiak holds up a Dunfermline Athletic shirt after signing for the club. in September Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Ayr United 2-2 Dunfermline Athletic: Star man, player ratings and match report as Alex…
Dundee celebrate promotion in 2021. Image: SNS
Reliving Dundee's last trip to Kilmarnock, the promotion party it sparked and what has…
Tony Watt with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Jim Goodwin makes special Tony Watt invite as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher…
Luke Robinson has returned to Wigan.
Huge blow for St Johnstone as Wigan recall loan star Luke Robinson

Conversation