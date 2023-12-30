Ian Murray slams ’embarrassing’ performance as Raith boss gives update on Sam Stanton

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said his players got “cocky” after going 2-0 up over Arbroath.

The home side were cruising when Jack Hamilton added to Dylan Easton’s first-half opener.

But a sensational strike from Arbroath’s back-up goalkeeper Ali Adams and a penalty from Leighton McIntosh rescued a point for Jim McIntyre’s men.

Murray said his Raith players allowed complacency to set in after Hamilton’s goal, allowing Arbroath a route back into the game.

“It’s embarrassing, to be honest. I don’t care how the goal came about, in terms of the strike, it’s embarrassing.

“The guy is a sub goalkeeper and he’s scored from 30 yards, it’s just not good enough.

“The players know that. They’re embarrassed, I’m embarrassed, the club should be embarrassed as well.”

Sam Stanton update

Rovers were without the suspended Shaun Byrne and the injured Sam Stanton,

Stanton will miss at least two weeks with a knee issue, though it could be as long as six, according to the Raith manager.

“We don’t know exactly yet,” said Murray. “Sam got a scan last week sometime, so we’re still waiting.

“He’s going to be out for a minimum two weeks, a maximum of probably six weeks. But we don’t know yet.”

Rovers the presence of both Stanton and Byrne in the middle of the park, especially at 2-0 when the game started to swing Arbroath’s way.

That still doesn’t legislate for Raith allowing a two-goal lead slip against a makeshift side.

Ian Murray slams Raith players

“It’s really disappointing,” said Murray. “Regardless of how it came about, you’re 2-0 up, at home, against a team that’s struggling to win games and you throw it away.

“It’s criminal really. It’s poor.

“I think we got complacent. I think we stopped doing things that got us into the position of 2-0 up.

“We had chances to make it three, but we just had that wee feeling of giving them opportunities to put balls in our box which is what Arbroath want to do, there is nothing wrong with that.

“We just looked a bit cocky at times. It’s not good enough.

“Arbroath were down to the barebones, credit to Jim [McIntyre]. We’ve been there ourselves, sometimes it galvanises you a little bit.”