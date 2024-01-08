Call for Kinross banking hub as businesses face long journeys to Fife to manage accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Call for Kinross banking hub as businesses face long journeys to Fife to manage accounts

Bank of Scotland bosses have been told their plans for Kinross are 'a pale imitation' of what the town needs.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Bank of Scotland in Kinross
The former Bank of Scotland in Kinross.

Businesses in Kinross are facing round trips of almost 30 miles every time they need to do their banking.

It comes after the town lost all of its local bank branches.

Now locals are calling on bank bosses to provide Kinross with a ‘banking hub’ as further cuts to services loom.

Bank of Scotland has pledged it will send community bankers to the town.

The offer is intended to compensate for the withdrawal of its mobile banking programme later this year.

But community leaders say the offer falls far short of the banking hub they need.

One Kinross-shire councillor said business people were already having to travel to larger Fife towns, such as Glenrothes and Dunfermline, both more than 13 miles away, in order to do their banking.

Councillor Richard Watters
Kinross councillor Richard Watters says the bank’s offer is inadequate. Image: Phil Hannah

SNP councillor Richard Watters said: “The Bank of Scotland should be putting efforts into supporting a banking hub that meets the needs of individuals and businesses in the area.

“I counted up 62 businesses within a one-kilometre radius of Kinross town centre.

“Businesses are currently having to go to the likes of Glenrothes and Dunfermline to do banking.

“A community banker is a pale imitation of what a community bank hub would offer to an area.”

Kinross one of many towns facing loss of mobile bank

Bank of Scotland intends to stop its local mobile banking service in May.

The decision will affect Aberfeldy, Auchterarder, Bankfoot, Errol, Scone, Methven, Dunning, Blair Atholl, Luncarty, Coupar Angus, Murthly, Stanley, Kinross and Killin.

Another Tayside stop in Kirriemuir, Angus, is also facing the axe.

Bank of Scotland logo

However, it has said it will send community bankers to Kinross, as well as to Aberfeldy and Auchterarder.

It’s hoped the Auchterarder service will be based in a new banking hub planned for the town.

But it’s not clear where in Kinross or Aberfeldy the community bankers will be based.

The nearest Bank of Scotland branch for Kinross customers is Cowdenbeath.

For Aberfeldy customers it is Pitlochry.

Banking hubs offer range of services

Banking hubs offer a permanent shared space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

A counter service allows customers of any bank to withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

Carnoustie banking hub exterior.
Carnoustie is home to one of Scotland’s first banking hubs; Kinross locals say they deserve one too. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

In addition, they offer private spaces where people can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge.

The schemes are run by Cash Access UK and ATM firm Link.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing wrote to them requesting their support to create banking hubs in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Kinross last year.

Five hubs have already opened in Scotland, including at Brechin and Carnoustie in Angus.

The Bank of Scotland says 71% of customers on the Perth and Kinross mobile bank route already use other methods, such as internet or phone banking.

However, community bankers can help with queries such as managing direct debits and standing orders, making payments (up to a limited amount), transferring money between accounts, ordering a replacement cheque book, ordering statements and closing an account.

Conversation