Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Brechin Bank of Scotland premises to return as community banking hub

The town has been without a high street bank branch since the BoS closed on Clerk Street last year.

By Graham Brown
The Bank of Scotland on Clark Street is to come back into use as a community banking hub. Image: Google Maps
The Bank of Scotland on Clark Street is to come back into use as a community banking hub. Image: Google Maps

A new Brechin hub offering big name banking services will be based in the town’s former Bank of Scotland branch.

Cash Access UK announced on Friday the premises at Clerk Street has been chosen for the venture.

It will be the second community banking hub in Angus after the opening of one on Carnoustie High Street last month.

The news comes on the first anniversary of the Bank of Scotland branch closure which saw the last of five high street banks disappear from Brechin.

The Hub, when it opens, will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office.

Customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions.

But it will also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own banking provider about more complicated issues on a designated day each week.

Lease signed and work underway

Those behind the scheme say they are now working to get the new banking hub up and running as soon as possible.

The Brechin Banking Hub page on the Cash Access UK website will provide updates as works progress.

Cash Access UK CEO Gareth Okley said: “We are delighted to announce that a location has been secured, we know the hub has been anticipated by the local community.

“This brings us closer to ensuring access to cash services to individuals and businesses in Brechin.”

SNP MP for Angus Dave Doogan said: “This new hub will be a lifeline for so many residents in Brechin when it opens, including those who rely on cash and face-to-face banking.

“I look forward to monitoring progress on and the positive impact I am sure will follow its opening.”

Carnoustie banking hub
Carnoustie’s banking hub opened in July. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon said it was a much-needed return of in-person services.

“From once having five banks in Brechin we now have none, impacting not only those in Brechin but also Edzell and the wider rural communities these banks served.

“People value a local connection and the reassurance and confidence of having your own branch services in town can be invaluable to many.”

