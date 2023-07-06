Carnoustie banking hub: All you need to know as counter services come back to the High Street

Banking services have returned to Carnoustie High Street in a pioneering project.

The Angus town has become the first in Courier country to have a town centre banking hub which brings the big banking names together under one roof.

Carnoustie lost three banks in the space of four years.

Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland pulled out in 2018.

TSB then shut its doors in 2021.

Plans for the Carnoustie hub were revealed at the end of 2021.

A second Angus hub is set to open in Brechin.

What is a banking hub?

The hub at 63 High Street offers a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions.

It is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

In addition, a Community Banker allows customers to talk to their own bank about more complicated issues.

The Community Bankers work in rotation and the Carnoustie arrangement will be:

Monday: Royal Bank of Scotland

Tuesday: Virgin Money

Wednesday: Bank of Scotland

Thursday: TSB

Friday: Santander

Banking Hubs are being created across the UK and are funded and supported by 10 major high street banking providers.

Those are: Bank of Ireland UK, Barclays Bank UK PLC, Danske Bank, HSBC UK Bank plc, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest Group plc, Santander UK plc, TSB Bank plc and Virgin Money.

Carnoustie is the third Scottish hub after Cambuslang and Troon.

Can small businesses use the banking hubs to do their banking?

Business customers are welcome to use the counter services to make cash withdrawals, cash and cheque deposits and other cash services including floats and coinage.

Who decides where to set up a banking hub?

LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, decides where new services are needed.

LINK reviews the impact of every proposed branch closure by its member firms.

A community can also ask to LINK to carry out an assessment of their town if they feel they need better access to cash.

Already proving popular

The hub will be officially opened on July 11 but locals are already making good use of the new facility.

One said: “It’s good to have banking back on the high street.

“My mother is 85 and the older generation like the face-to-face contact rather than doing everything online.

“She has been going to Arbroath since her bank closed so this will be a real help to her.”

Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK said: “Having access to cash services is important for millions of people around the UK, therefore we are delighted to announce the opening of the Banking Hub in Carnoustie.

“Last week a new law was passed in the UK Parliament to protect access to cash so today’s news is perfect timing.

Call to community to make use of hub

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey added: “The banking hub is a welcome addition to the community, especially for those who rely on cash and face-to-face banking.

“I look forward to it making a positive impact on the local community.”

And local councillors say they hope it will be a busy addition to the town centre.

“Myself and Councillors Mark McDonald and Brian Boyd a plan initiated almost two years ago to bring banking back to Carnoustie High Street has come to fruition,” said Cllr David Cheape.

“This is a fantastic initiative that will help individuals, businesses, clubs and societies with everyday banking.

“Not everyone is able to do all their banking needs online so we would encourage everyone to use this great facility.”