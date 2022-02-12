Community views sought on Carnoustie banking hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie folk and businesses have been urged to feed in to an innovative banking hub plan to make sure the service fits local needs.

Three High Street closures in as many years left the town without a bank branch.

TSB’s departure in April 2021 followed earlier withdrawals by the Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland.

But it has now been earmarked by the Access to Cash group for the new hub.

It will operate through an agreement between banks, consumer groups, ATM network LINK and the Post Office.

Banks agree to share service to ensure communities have access to cash.

Site still to be selected

Talks are ongoing to identify a site and the hope is to have the hub open later this year.

It is vital those who will use the service have a say in its delivery, according to the three local councillors.

The Angus project follows successful hub trials in Cambuslang and Essex.

Councillors Brian Boyd, Mark McDonald and David Cheape are leading a plan to set up a focus group for the project.

Mr Boyd said: “This is a great idea and will be well received by Carnoustie residents. It’s a step forward after TSB left the town with no bank.”

Cllr McDonald added: “All of the major retail banks are signed up to this initiative.

“The counter service will support virtually all banks.

“The hub bankers will represent the banks that support the most consumers and small businesses locally.”

And David Cheape added: “We are looking to help set up a focus group to establish what customers would want in a branch hub.

“I’d encourage people to get in touch with all three of us if they’d like to feed into the process.”

How the pilots have operated

In 2021, empty town centre shops in Cambuslang and Rochford were selected for the banking hub.

They were refitted to offer privacy and security, with the feel of a bank branch.

The Post Office established and ran a dedicated banking counter in each hub.

It does not take post or parcels but is there for cash and banking transactions.

Each hub also has a private room for trained staff to meet with customers.

The five largest banks in each location in terms of market share agreed to support the service for one day each week.

In Essex, an automated deposit machine has also been installed to help small businesses.

The two current hubs open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.