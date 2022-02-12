Community views sought on Carnoustie banking hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community views sought on Carnoustie banking hub

By Graham Brown
February 12 2022, 8.05am Updated: February 12 2022, 4.03pm
Carnoustie councillors Brian Boyd and David Cheape outside the town's former TSB branch. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Carnoustie folk and businesses have been urged to feed in to an innovative banking hub plan to make sure the service fits local needs.

Three High Street closures in as many years left the town without a bank branch.

TSB’s departure in April 2021 followed earlier withdrawals by the Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland.

But it has now been earmarked by the Access to Cash group for the new hub.

It will operate through an agreement between banks, consumer groups, ATM network LINK and the Post Office.

Banks agree to share service to ensure communities have access to cash.

banking hub
The banking hub pilot in Rochford, Essex.

Site still to be selected

Talks are ongoing to identify a site and the hope is to have the hub open later this year.

It is vital those who will use the service have a say in its delivery, according to the three local councillors.

The Angus project follows successful hub trials in Cambuslang and Essex.

Councillors Brian Boyd, Mark McDonald and David Cheape are leading a plan to set up a focus group for the project.

Mr Boyd said: “This is a great idea and will be well received by Carnoustie residents.  It’s a step forward after TSB left the town with no bank.”

Cllr McDonald added: “All of the major retail banks are signed up to this initiative.

“The counter service will support virtually all banks.

“The hub bankers will represent the banks that support the most consumers and small businesses locally.”

Carnoustie High Street
Councillors Brian Boyd and David Cheape on Carnoustie High Street. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

And David Cheape added: “We are looking to help set up a focus group to establish what customers would want in a branch hub.

“I’d encourage people to get in touch with all three of us if they’d like to feed into the process.”

How the pilots have operated

In 2021, empty town centre shops in Cambuslang and Rochford were selected for the banking hub.

They were refitted to offer privacy and security, with the feel of a bank branch.

The Post Office established and ran a dedicated banking counter in each hub.

It does not take post or parcels but is there for cash and banking transactions.

Each hub also has a private room for trained staff to meet with customers.

The five largest banks in each location in terms of market share agreed to support the service for one day each week.

In Essex, an automated deposit machine has also been installed to help small businesses.

The two current hubs open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

