Gary Irvine may seek another addition as Forfar boss faces anxious wait to see if Covid-hit squad will be ready for Stirling clash

By Scott Lorimer
February 12 2022, 8.10am
Gary Irvine

Forfar boss Gary Irvine faces an anxious wait to see if his Covid-hit squad will be able to face Stirling on Tuesday.

The Loons were due to face Cowdenbeath today but were granted a postponement by the SPFL due to coronavirus and injuries in the team.

Doubt has now been cast over their next game at Forthbank in three day’s time.

Irvine told Courier Sport he won’t know the situation until the start of next week.

“We won’t know until we get closer,” he said.

“We had Covid cases then close contacts came into that which made our numbers very low.

“On top of that we’ve been dealing with some long-term injuries and then we picked up some injuries in the last week.

“On Monday we should know where we sit for the game on Tuesday.”

Possible loan addition?

With lower league clubs still able to make loan transfers until February 28, Irvine revealed he may look to bring in an additional body to provide extra cover.

The Loons’ boss has already brought former Rangers midfielder Kyle Hutton and young Killie pair Tomas Brindley and Steven Warnock into the team.

“I’ll always be looking and assessing the squad,” he said. “The fact we have had injuries in the second part of the season.

“I’m still able to bring in one more loan.

“As we’ve experienced this weekend when things creep up on you, Covid and injuries we’re picking up, I’d be daft not to keep looking.”

New trio

Meanwhile, Irvine believes his new trio will be a welcome addition to his team.

“They’ll add great quality,” he said. “I’m delighted to get the lads, they’ve settled in well.

“Everybody knows the relationship I’ve got with Del and Doc at Kilmarnock. I’m close with James Fowler, who I worked with at St Mirren.

“The manager down there and James have high hopes for them and we’re seeing that as soon as they’ve come in.

“Kyle coming in adds that experience which we’ve missed out on with the injuries to Jamie Ness and Steven Anderson.

“It was important that we managed to get experience back in as we come to the second half of the season.

“He’s close with a lot of the boys already, having been teammates with a few of the lads. I knew it was going to be an easy transition and a good fit for the club.”

