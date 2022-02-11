Cowdenbeath v Forfar postponed as Covid leaves Loons unable to field a team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic’s trip to face Cowdenbeath has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak.

The Loons requested to have the game called off after a number of cases within the squad.

Covid cases also compounded with injuries leaving them unable to field a starting 11.

The SPFL received Forfar‘s plea yesterday which was granted.

SPFL rules dictate that fixtures must go ahead as long as Covid-affected teams have 13 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, and as long as 10 of those players are over 18.

Forfar statement

A statement from Forfar Athletic read: “Loons officials made the request to the SPFL late on Thursday afternoon following a Covid outbreak amongst the playing squad allied to a couple of other players being required to isolate for close contact reasons, as well as an ever growing injury list.

“This meant that under SPFL emergency rules in place this season, we did not have the requisite number of players available to participate in the fixture.

“Obviously we all hope that the members of the playing staff concerned are not too badly affected by the virus as would appear to be the case in most instances these days and all make a full and speedy recovery.”

A new date for the Central Park fixture will be announced in due course.