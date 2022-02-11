Cowdenbeath v Forfar postponed as Covid leaves Loons unable to field a team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cowdenbeath v Forfar postponed as Covid leaves Loons unable to field a team

By Scott Lorimer
February 11 2022, 2.16pm
Forfar's trip to Central Park to face Cowdenbeath has been called off.
Forfar Athletic’s trip to face Cowdenbeath has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak.

The Loons requested to have the game called off after a number of cases within the squad.

Covid cases also compounded with injuries leaving them unable to field a starting 11.

The SPFL received Forfar‘s plea yesterday which was granted.

SPFL rules dictate that fixtures must go ahead as long as Covid-affected teams have 13 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, and as long as 10 of those players are over 18.

Forfar statement

A statement from Forfar Athletic read: “Loons officials made the request to the SPFL late on Thursday afternoon following a Covid outbreak amongst the playing squad allied to a couple of other players being required to isolate for close contact reasons, as well as an ever growing injury list.

“This meant that under SPFL emergency rules in place this season, we did not have the requisite number of players available to participate in the fixture.

“Obviously we all hope that the members of the playing staff concerned are not too badly affected by the virus as would appear to be the case in most instances these days and all make a full and speedy recovery.”

A new date for the Central Park fixture will be announced in due course.

