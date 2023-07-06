Callum Booth lifts lid on 14-month injury nightmare as St Johnstone double-winner makes longed-for return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Booth lifts lid on 14-month injury nightmare as St Johnstone double-winner makes longed-for return

Callum Booth played 25 minutes of St Johnstone's friendly with Dunfermline.

By Sean Hamilton
Callum Booth will visit a specialist this week.
Callum Booth is back in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Callum Booth hasn’t played competitive football in 14 months.

Now, after an agonising false dawn at the turn of the year, the St Johnstone star is finally back in action.

Booth kick-started his return from Achilles and groin surgeries with 25 minutes of Tuesday night’s friendly against Dunfermline.

He replaced Tony Gallagher, the man with whom it looks like he will do battle for the starting left back spot this season.

And after sustaining a nasty groin injury on his previous attempt to return, Booth was delighted to emerge feeling strong and pain-free.

He said: “I played a friendly against Preston in January and Hibs with the under-20s, so I kind of came back for four or five weeks.

Callum Booth hasn't played this season.
Callum Booth did not play for St Johnstone last season. Image: PA

“This feels a lot different. It’s pre-season, its 14 months since my last competitive game.

“I’ve done most of pre-season with the boys and it’s great to be back playing football after a long road and another half-an-hour against Dunfermline.

“The time in February (after his aborted comeback) was the worst of it because I’d worked quite hard to get back from my Achilles operation.

“I trained with the first team, was feeling pretty decent, hoping for the run in the team and the manager said I was going to be involved on the Saturday.

“With 10 minutes to go in training on the Friday, my groin goes as I stretched for a ball. It took a while to get to the bottom of it, months to resolve it.

“The Achilles was something I needed done, that had bothered me for years.

“I was really glad to get that operation. The second operation was just so frustrating because it took so long to get to the bottom of it.

“It’s sorted now. But the second one, the groin one, was tough to take.

Shock Covid impact

“I didn’t get the op until about six weeks ago, a couple of days before the last game of the season at home to Livingston.

“So it’s been a quick recovery, I feel absolutely fine.”

Booth initially made a decision to go under the knife for long-standing Achilles problems at the end of the 2021/22 season.

His recovery was derailed by the groin injury sustained in training.

But the cup double-winning left-back was helped through his darkest days by family – and the thought of playing football again.

He explained: “I got both my Achilles done last summer and that was a relief because that had been bothering me for a while.

“I was in a constant battle with my Achilles for a couple of years.

“I managed it alright, but it was when I got Covid, I came back from that and it was like Covid had gone for my Achilles.

“They were the worst they’d ever been. I tried to play a couple of games towards the end of that season (2021/22) but then got an operation.

Callum Booth felt Covid had a negative impact on his Achilles problems. Image: SNS

“At the moment, I don’t feel pain. I just need fitness. It’s been tough to have these ops and a period of time out but it’s part of the job.

“You realise how much you miss football, watching the lads going out to training and things like that.

“I’ve got a good family around me, that’s definitely helped. There’s people going through a lot worse in life so I just got on with it.”

Booth is returning to action under a new manager, with Steven MacLean having taken over from Callum Davidson.

Tuesday’s clash with Dunfermline may have been a friendly, but the new Saints boss was a vocal presence on the touchline – and in the dressing room.

For Booth, that just illustrates how high MacLean’s standards are.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean who has started out on his two-year Uefa Pro Licence course.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has high standards. Image: SNS.

“His demands are there for everyone to see. You probably heard him shouting away in a pre-season friendly in the first half!” he joked.

“He’s definitely going to be a lot more vocal than he was when assistant, he’s the manager now so that’s understandable.

“He’s a great guy, a lot of us have worked with him before so we already know what his standards are.

“I am sure over the next couple of weeks he will get a style of play that he wants us to go with.

“The next couple of weeks we will build up to the League Cup and see what formation the gaffer wants to play and things like that.

He’s been around the club for years, really, and is a good guy. But he won’t be shy in telling people if they’re not doing their job.”

