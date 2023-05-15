St Johnstone defender Callum Booth set for ANOTHER operation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth is heading to England this week and is likely to undergo an operation to end his injury nightmare.

The left-back hasn’t kicked a ball for the Perth side in a year.

He needed Achilles tendon surgery on both legs in the summer and was close to a comeback a few months ago.

However, that was derailed by a groin problem and Courier Sport understands the former Dundee United man will now visit a specialist down south to get that seen to.

Another operation is on the cards but the good news is the expected recuperation time should enable the double-winner to be back in training for pre-season.

Booth has a year left on his contract.

David Wotherspoon, Chris Kane, Melker Hallberg and Jamie Murphy will all be free agents in the summer as it stands.

Kane made his first team return on Saturday as a late substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Motherwell.

He was out for 16 months.