Fife pensioner on Register for indecent proposal to teenage stranger

A dirty pensioner offered money in exchange for fondling an 18-year-old’s breasts.

The teenager was waiting for a bus on Kirkcaldy’s Links Street when John Lees approached in his car.

After making lewd comments, the 83-year-old made his indecent proposal.

At the town’s court a sheriff blasted Lees, demanding to know “what were you thinking?”

Lees responded: “I don’t know.

“It was a spur of the moment thing and I didn’t really mean it.

“I feel stupid.”

Indecent proposal heard on phone

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay said Lees had repeatedly driven his car past his victim, who is transgender, before stopping.

She said: “It was just after 9pm and the complainer was waiting on a bus.

“They were on the phone to their partner while wearing wireless earphones.

“As they were waiting the accused was driving along Links Street.

“He continued to drive past before returning several moments later.

“He stopped the vehicle in the bus stop area and approached the complainer, asking where they were going.

“He stated he noticed their breasts and they would be nice to hold.

“He stated he would give them £30 if he could drive them to work and feel their breasts.”

‘Humiliated’

The teenager declined but Lees stated he was close to home and would return in five minutes.

The complainer’s partner heard the conversation over the open phone line and police were contacted.

Solicitor Calum Harris, defending, said Lees was “humiliated” by his court appearance.

He said: “He returned to his car and he knew he had done something wrong.

“He’s extremely ashamed – he’s never come before the court and is humiliated to be here.

“He has no idea why he made these comments.”

Lees, of Harris Drive, Kirkcaldy, admitted communicating indecently with his victim on April 20 last year.

Sheriff David Hall placed him on a supervision order for six months and on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

