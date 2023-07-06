Fife pensioner on Register for indecent proposal to teenage stranger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife pensioner on Register for indecent proposal to teenage stranger

John Lees asked to fondle his 18-year-old victim's breasts.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Doyle was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A dirty pensioner offered money in exchange for fondling an 18-year-old’s breasts.

The teenager was waiting for a bus on Kirkcaldy’s Links Street when John Lees approached in his car.

After making lewd comments, the 83-year-old made his indecent proposal.

At the town’s court a sheriff blasted Lees, demanding to know “what were you thinking?”

Lees responded: “I don’t know.

“It was a spur of the moment thing and I didn’t really mean it.

“I feel stupid.”

Indecent proposal heard on phone

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay said Lees had repeatedly driven his car past his victim, who is transgender, before stopping.

She said: “It was just after 9pm and the complainer was waiting on a bus.

“They were on the phone to their partner while wearing wireless earphones.

“As they were waiting the accused was driving along Links Street.

“He continued to drive past before returning several moments later.

“He stopped the vehicle in the bus stop area and approached the complainer, asking where they were going.

“He stated he noticed their breasts and they would be nice to hold.

“He stated he would give them £30 if he could drive them to work and feel their breasts.”

‘Humiliated’

The teenager declined but Lees stated he was close to home and would return in five minutes.

The complainer’s partner heard the conversation over the open phone line and police were contacted.

Solicitor Calum Harris, defending, said Lees was “humiliated” by his court appearance.

He said: “He returned to his car and he knew he had done something wrong.

“He’s extremely ashamed – he’s never come before the court and is humiliated to be here.

“He has no idea why he made these comments.”

Lees, of Harris Drive, Kirkcaldy, admitted communicating indecently with his victim on April 20 last year.

Sheriff David Hall placed him on a supervision order for six months and on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Callum Booth will visit a specialist this week.
Callum Booth lifts lid on 14-month injury nightmare as St Johnstone double-winner makes longed-for…
Carnoustie banking hub has opened on the High Street. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Carnoustie banking hub: All you need to know as counter services come back to…
Beekeepers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock let us check out their new hive and see what beekeeping is all about. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders
Laura Fitzpatrick is exhibiting in Falkland. Image: Laura Fitzpatrick
Falkland exhibition: Covid-19 inspired Dundee-raised artist to paint nature
Eduard Stanciu will be sentenced next month.
REVEALED: How fake plumber ran Dundee brothels while conning the taxman
The penne arrabiata. Image: Morven McIntyre/DC Thomson.
Expect a cheap and cheerful dining experience at The Tipsy Goat during Dundee Restaurant…
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans from Dundee rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
Jamie McGrath.
Violent domestic bully from Dundee trapped women and controlled their lives
The Piper Alpha oil rig burning following the catastrophe in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee helped families of Piper Alpha victims in a tale of two tragedies
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee council refuses to probe taxpayer losses for deal at centre of corruption probe