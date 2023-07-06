Firefighters called to HMP Perth following car fire

Firefighters were called to HMP Perth in the early hours of Thursday after a car fire.

The fire service was reported to the blaze on Edinburgh Road just before 1am.

One appliance from Perth was called to the scene.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and put in a stop call within 25 minutes.

It is not yet known if the prison building was affected.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports of a car on fire in Edinburgh Road at 12.53am.

“One appliance from Perth arrived at 1am.

“We used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to deal with the fire.

“A stop call was put in at 1.25am.”

It is not known if the fire caused any injuries.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Prison Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow.