Darren Watson on life after Dundee United as Forfar new boy says Angus side can help him fulfil football dream

Watson has signed a permanent deal with the Station Park side after leaving the Tannadice side.

By Ewan Smith
Darren Watson training at Dundee United FC
Darren Watson has left Dundee United for Forfar Athletic. Image: SNS

Darren Watson is one of the most positive and philosophical young players you will meet in the Scottish game.

Watson spent eight years at Dundee United as he came through the ranks at Tannadice before making his debut against Rangers at 17.

He played nine times for them but the latter part of his United career was hampered by two serious injuries.

Watson was released in the summer by United but is ready for a fresh start.

And after recovering from a third injury for the final few games on loan at Forfar, Watson’s upbeat attitude convinced the Station Park side to sign him.

“I was on holiday when the gaffer text me asking me about coming back to Forfar,” said Watson.

Positive person

Darren Watson starred for Dundee United against Rangers before joining Forfar. Image: SNS

“For me, it was a no-brainer. I loved my time here last year even though I got injured.

“I think they saw how I worked back and appreciate that I’m a positive person.

“I’ve never let the injuries get me down. I’ve just got on with them.

“It’s really important not to lose yourself. You will come back and you’ll come back better than before.

“In some ways, the experience has made me stronger.

“I’d been through it before so when I was told I had a fracture in my leg I just worked my way back.

Darren Watson starring for Forfar Athletic FC
Darren Watson has made a permanent switch from Dundee United to Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic FC.

“I wasn’t on the pitch but I was in the gym proving myself every day.

“I’m now looking forward to next season with real excitement.

“This is absolutely the right move for me. We all have that big dream we are chasing but sometimes you need to take a step back to take three forward.

“I’m young, hungry and ambitious but I think Forfar can help me satisfy my ambitions.”

Darren Watson joined by new Forfar signings

Meanwhile, Forfar have further bolstered their ranks with a double signing.

Boss Ray McKinnon returned to the dugout for his side’s 6-0 friendly win over Lochee United after turning down a chance to move to Forest Green.

And he has moved in to sign ex-Hearts youngster Zach Paris and exciting attacking midfielder Ryan Paterson.

Keeper Paris, who turns 18 on Friday, was released by Jambos earlier this month and has penned a one-year deal with Forfar.

Ex-Tayport star Paterson impressed while on trial at Loons and will add a goal threat to their midfield.

