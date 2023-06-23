Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have ‘very bright futures’ as duo make permanent move to Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have ‘very bright futures’ as duo make permanent move to Forfar

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has signed Hutchinson and Watson after they impressed him during a loan spell at Station Park last term.

By Ewan Smith
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have joined Forfar Athletic FC from Dundee United FC
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have made permanent moves from Dundee United. Image: Forfar Athletic FC / SNS

Ray McKinnon says ex-Dundee United duo Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have ‘very bright futures’ after signing them for Forfar.

Hutchinson and Watson have made their moves from Tannadice permanent after impressing during a loan spell at Station Park last term.

Left-side defender Hutchinson looked very assured as he played 16 times for Loons after joining them in January.

Adam Hutchinson impressed Ray McKinnon during a loan spell at Forfar last year. Image: SNS

Watson’s loan was curtailed by a hairline fracture of his left leg, limiting him to just two starts and four substitute appearances.

But McKinnon saw enough of Watson before and during his loan spell to be convinced he can make a difference at Forfar.

“I’m delighted to bring both players here permanently,” said McKinnon.

“Adam came here and blossomed.

“I think every single Forfar fan will be delighted to see him back after what he showed last year.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media

“He’s an outstanding young talent, an excellent defender who is versatile enough to also be able to play in midfield.

“I’m sure there’s more to come from him, much more.

“He has a very bright future in the game. I’m thrilled that we were able to convince him to come here when he left United.

“He saw what the club was about, likes the people and realises we can give him a platform to flourish.

Darren Watson is ‘quick and direct’ says Forfar boss Ray McKinnon

Darren Watson starred for Dundee United against Rangers. Image: SNS

“The same goes for Darren.

“The fans didn’t get to see as much of him as we’d have liked – due to injury – but I’ve no doubt he has real talent.

“He’s quick, direct and will be a real threat for us going forward.

“For a young man he has also shown great resilience to battle back from injury.

“He has a positive mindset and is a good person to have at your club.

“I’m excited to see what both of them can achieve for Forfar and it’s great business to get them here.”

Forfar will face local rivals Montrose in a pre-season clash next Friday.

And McKinnon is likely to make further moves in the transfer market in the coming week.

He added: “I’m still active in the transfer market. We have done some positive business but I’d like to do more.”

