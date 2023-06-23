Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have ‘very bright futures’ as duo make permanent move to Forfar

Ray McKinnon says ex-Dundee United duo Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have ‘very bright futures’ after signing them for Forfar.

Hutchinson and Watson have made their moves from Tannadice permanent after impressing during a loan spell at Station Park last term.

Left-side defender Hutchinson looked very assured as he played 16 times for Loons after joining them in January.

Watson’s loan was curtailed by a hairline fracture of his left leg, limiting him to just two starts and four substitute appearances.

But McKinnon saw enough of Watson before and during his loan spell to be convinced he can make a difference at Forfar.

“I’m delighted to bring both players here permanently,” said McKinnon.

“Adam came here and blossomed.

“I think every single Forfar fan will be delighted to see him back after what he showed last year.

“He’s an outstanding young talent, an excellent defender who is versatile enough to also be able to play in midfield.

“I’m sure there’s more to come from him, much more.

“He has a very bright future in the game. I’m thrilled that we were able to convince him to come here when he left United.

“He saw what the club was about, likes the people and realises we can give him a platform to flourish.

Darren Watson is ‘quick and direct’ says Forfar boss Ray McKinnon

“The same goes for Darren.

“The fans didn’t get to see as much of him as we’d have liked – due to injury – but I’ve no doubt he has real talent.

“He’s quick, direct and will be a real threat for us going forward.

“For a young man he has also shown great resilience to battle back from injury.

“He has a positive mindset and is a good person to have at your club.

“I’m excited to see what both of them can achieve for Forfar and it’s great business to get them here.”

🦁 Academy graduate Darren Watson, who recently returned to action after a long-term foot injury, speaks to DUTV following this afternoon's @cinchUK Reserve League Cup match against Livingston#OurAcademy | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/DuQJEEKaYN — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 10, 2023

Forfar will face local rivals Montrose in a pre-season clash next Friday.

And McKinnon is likely to make further moves in the transfer market in the coming week.

He added: “I’m still active in the transfer market. We have done some positive business but I’d like to do more.”