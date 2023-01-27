Darren Watson: Dundee United comeback kid is firing-up Forfar frontline as he targets Tannadice first team dream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Watson was on the brink of becoming a Dundee United first team squad regular before a nightmare double injury blow.

Watson made his United debut at just 17 in a 2-1 defeat to Rangers in December 2020.

He followed that up with eight first team appearances the following season, including a start at Ibrox.

Then as the teenage attacker sharpened himself up at an East Fife loan spell, disaster struck.

Floored by a metatarsal issue in February, Watson’s initial comeback was halted just 35 minutes in as the injury reoccurred.

But the talented forward is now fully-fit and determined to make an impact at ambitious League Two side Forfar before heading back to United.

“The injury could actually help me in the long run,” said Watson, 19.

“I feel stronger both physically and mentally for having gone through it.

“I’d never had a serious injury in my career until that point. I didn’t know what it was like to do rehab.

“The physios at Dundee United were excellent. The treatment the club gave me was first class.

🦁 Academy graduate Darren Watson, who recently returned to action after a long-term foot injury, speaks to DUTV following this afternoon's @cinchUK Reserve League Cup match against Livingston#OurAcademy | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/DuQJEEKaYN — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 10, 2023

“I also had Peter Pawlett alongside me as he worked his way back to fitness and he became a friend.

“I used the time in the gym to work on other parts of my body. Mentally, I now know I can overcome major setbacks.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was very hard.

“I came back initially in June and played in a friendly before I did my metatarsal a second time just 35 minutes into a Challenge Cup match at Elgin.

“I worked my way back and I’m in a much better place now.”

Darren Watson ‘excited’ by Forfar challenge

Watson had several loan options in January.

But he elected to work under ex-United hero Ray McKinnon alongside Tannadice team-mates Finn Robson and Adam Hutchinson.

He added: “I’m excited about this move.

“Forfar are a great club and I’ve been made to feel very welcome.

“There are a few lads from United here and I’ve been sharing lifts with Craig Thomson.

“He knows my family and has made me feel part of the club from day one.

“I had options of other clubs in League One and League Two but this is the best one.

“The gaffer has been very straightforward. He’s given me clear instructions over what he wants me to achieve at Forfar.

“I also have my own ambitions. When I broke into the United first team I was coming on as an impact player.

“I want to do everything I can to help Forfar succeed. It’s a great club that deserves success.

“Long-term getting into the United side is 100 per cent my goal.

“I’ve had a taste for it and want to make this a big six months before I go back to push for a place.”