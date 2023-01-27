Darren Watson: Dundee United comeback kid is firing-up Forfar frontline as he targets Tannadice first team dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Watson: Dundee United comeback kid is firing-up Forfar frontline as he targets Tannadice first team dream

By Ewan Smith
January 27 2023, 11.11am
Darren Watson wants to make an impact at Forfar to earn a place in Dundee United first team. Image: Forfar Athletic / Dundee United
Darren Watson wants to make an impact at Forfar to earn a place in Dundee United first team. Image: Forfar Athletic / Dundee United

Darren Watson was on the brink of becoming a Dundee United first team squad regular before a nightmare double injury blow.

Watson made his United debut at just 17 in a 2-1 defeat to Rangers in December 2020.

He followed that up with eight first team appearances the following season, including a start at Ibrox.

Then as the teenage attacker sharpened himself up at an East Fife loan spell, disaster struck.

Floored by a metatarsal issue in February, Watson’s initial comeback was halted just 35 minutes in as the injury reoccurred.

But the talented forward is now fully-fit and determined to make an impact at ambitious League Two side Forfar before heading back to United.

Darren Watson faced Rangers star Ryan Kent. Image: SNS

“The injury could actually help me in the long run,” said Watson, 19.

“I feel stronger both physically and mentally for having gone through it.

“I’d never had a serious injury in my career until that point. I didn’t know what it was like to do rehab.

“The physios at Dundee United were excellent. The treatment the club gave me was first class.

“I also had Peter Pawlett alongside me as he worked his way back to fitness and he became a friend.

“I used the time in the gym to work on other parts of my body. Mentally, I now know I can overcome major setbacks.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was very hard.

“I came back initially in June and played in a friendly before I did my metatarsal a second time just 35 minutes into a Challenge Cup match at Elgin.

“I worked my way back and I’m in a much better place now.”

Darren Watson ‘excited’ by Forfar challenge

Darren Watson is determined to make an impact at Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic

Watson had several loan options in January.

But he elected to work under ex-United hero Ray McKinnon alongside Tannadice team-mates Finn Robson and Adam Hutchinson.

He added: “I’m excited about this move.

“Forfar are a great club and I’ve been made to feel very welcome.

“There are a few lads from United here and I’ve been sharing lifts with Craig Thomson.

“He knows my family and has made me feel part of the club from day one.

Craig Thomson has helped Darren Watson settle. Image: Forfar Athletic

“I had options of other clubs in League One and League Two but this is the best one.

“The gaffer has been very straightforward. He’s given me clear instructions over what he wants me to achieve at Forfar.

“I also have my own ambitions. When I broke into the United first team I was coming on as an impact player.

“I want to do everything I can to help Forfar succeed. It’s a great club that deserves success.

“Long-term getting into the United side is 100 per cent my goal.

“I’ve had a taste for it and want to make this a big six months before I go back to push for a place.”

Tags

Conversation

