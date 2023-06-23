22-year-old in hospital as two men arrested after Fife street fight

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a disturbance on a Fife residential street.

Police were called to Paterson Park in Leslie around 3pm on Friday after reports of the incident, which is believed to have involved up to four men.

A 22-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where his condition is described as stable.

Two men, both aged 26, were arrested in connection with the disturbance.

Multiple emergency services were seen in the area, with one local seeing up to four police vehicles responding to the incident.

The Courier understands the disturbance was a street fight.

A cordon was also erected in the area as officers – including detectives – carried out their inquiries and a large police presence remains.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Friday, police were called to a report of a disturbance in Paterson Park, Leslie.

“A 22-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“Two men, both aged 26 years, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing.”

‘Horrible to hear’

Around 40 residents gathered at the scene of the incident following Friday afternoon’s events.

One local said: “I heard a lot of emergency vehicles go past my house just after 3pm, at least three or four, and a friend said to avoid Paterson Park.

“There are some really serious sounding rumours going around about what has happened.

“It’s horrible to hear of something like this happening on your doorstep.”