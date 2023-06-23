22-year-old in hospital as two men arrested after Fife street fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
22-year-old in hospital as two men arrested after Fife street fight

Police were called to Paterson Park in Leslie around 3pm on Friday.

By Laura Devlin and Neil Henderson
Police were called to Patterson Park in Leslie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Police were called to Patterson Park in Leslie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a disturbance on a Fife residential street.

Police were called to Paterson Park in Leslie around 3pm on Friday after reports of the incident, which is believed to have involved up to four men.

A 22-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where his condition is described as stable.

Two men, both aged 26, were arrested in connection with the disturbance.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Officers at the scene in Leslie.

Multiple emergency services were seen in the area, with one local seeing up to four police vehicles responding to the incident.

The Courier understands the disturbance was a street fight.

A cordon was also erected in the area as officers – including detectives – carried out their inquiries and a large police presence remains.

A police cordon was put up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Residents gather following Leslie incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Friday, police were called to a report of a disturbance in Paterson Park, Leslie.

“A 22-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“Two men, both aged 26 years, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing.”

‘Horrible to hear’

Around 40 residents gathered at the scene of the incident following Friday afternoon’s events.

One local said: “I heard a lot of emergency vehicles go past my house just after 3pm, at least three or four, and a friend said to avoid Paterson Park.

“There are some really serious sounding rumours going around about what has happened.

“It’s horrible to hear of something like this happening on your doorstep.”

Police were called to Patterson Park in Leslie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
