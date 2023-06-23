Dundee United in £50,000 cash boost as Supporters’ Foundation votes to fund new Gussie Park stand

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of donating a further £50,000 to the club to fund the construction of the new spectator stand at Gussie Park.

From a turnout of 79.9% of Foundation members, 95.6% voted for the proposal, which, upon completion, will mark the end of the current phase of redevelopment.

This latest £50,000 cash injection means DUSF members have now invested a total of £382,000 in the Gussie Park project – and an astonishing £523,000 in the club, fans’ projects and charities since its launch in 2017.

At Gussie – which is set to be renamed ‘The Foundation Park’ in recognition of the DUSF’s financial backing – members’ funds have already paid for a new, FIFA-approved playing surface, perimeter fencing, improved spectator areas, new FIFA-compliant floodlighting, replacement goals, new technical areas, and upgraded toilets and changing areas.

Work will now begin on the new stand, which is set to be completed in time for the new season and will allow Dundee United women’s team to host top flight games.

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation hailed members for their continuing backing, saying: “We are delighted that Foundation members have given such a resounding vote in favour of the proposal.

“This means that, outwith the contribution from the Scottish Government and some peripheral cost covered by the club, DUSF members have funded the full cost of the recent Gussie Park improvements.

“The completion of the spectator stand during the summer will allow the youth academy and women’s team to play their home games at Gussie Park and will significantly improve the viewing experience of spectators attending these games.

“We believe this use of members’ contributions meets our overall principle of ‘ensuring our future’.

“We are also delighted that the new facility will be named ‘The Foundation Park’ so that the magnificent efforts by DUSF members to make it a reality will be remembered forever.”

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano added: “Dundee United thank DUSF members for the overwhelming approval in the vote.

“The club can now complete this phase of the project and the installation of the spectator stand will bring the facility up to a fantastic standard that will improve the experience for spectators, but also mean that it meets the criteria required for use in both Club Academy Scotland and the SWPL.

“It is a significant milestone to install the stand and Gussie Park, soon to be renamed ‘The Foundation Park’, will now be a fantastic hub for our academy as we look to continue the development of players for the future.”

Due dilligence is currently being done on a proposed ‘phase 3’ of DUSF-funded redevelopment work, which is likely to include new changing rooms, medical and physical performance suites, a cafeteria, viewing area, analysis areas and administrative offices.