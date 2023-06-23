Dundee United in £50,000 cash boost as Supporters’ Foundation votes to fund new Gussie Park stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United in £50,000 cash boost as Supporters’ Foundation votes to fund new Gussie Park stand

Work is set to start on a new fan-funded stand at Gussie.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United are to start work on a new stand at Gussie Park. Image: Dundee United
Dundee United are to start work on a new stand at Gussie Park. Image: Dundee United

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of donating a further £50,000 to the club to fund the construction of the new spectator stand at Gussie Park.

From a turnout of 79.9% of Foundation members, 95.6% voted for the proposal, which, upon completion, will mark the end of the current phase of redevelopment.

This latest £50,000 cash injection means DUSF members have now invested a total of £382,000 in the Gussie Park project – and an astonishing £523,000 in the club, fans’ projects and charities since its launch in 2017.

At Gussie – which is set to be renamed ‘The Foundation Park’ in recognition of the DUSF’s financial backing – members’ funds have already paid for a new, FIFA-approved playing surface, perimeter fencing, improved spectator areas, new FIFA-compliant floodlighting, replacement goals, new technical areas, and upgraded toilets and changing areas.

Plans lodged in May show how the new Gussie Park stand could look. Image: Andrew Black Design/Dundee City Council

Work will now begin on the new stand, which is set to be completed in time for the new season and will allow Dundee United women’s team to host top flight games.

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation hailed members for their continuing backing, saying: “We are delighted that Foundation members have given such a resounding vote in favour of the proposal.

“This means that, outwith the contribution from the Scottish Government and some peripheral cost covered by the club, DUSF members have funded the full cost of the recent Gussie Park improvements.

“The completion of the spectator stand during the summer will allow the youth academy and women’s team to play their home games at Gussie Park and will significantly improve the viewing experience of spectators attending these games.

“We believe this use of members’ contributions meets our overall principle of ‘ensuring our future’.

“We are also delighted that the new facility will be named ‘The Foundation Park’ so that the magnificent efforts by DUSF members to make it a reality will be remembered forever.”

Luigi Capuano. Image: SNS

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano added: “Dundee United thank DUSF members for the overwhelming approval in the vote.

“The club can now complete this phase of the project and the installation of the spectator stand will bring the facility up to a fantastic standard that will improve the experience for spectators, but also mean that it meets the criteria required for use in both Club Academy Scotland and the SWPL.

“It is a significant milestone to install the stand and Gussie Park, soon to be renamed ‘The Foundation Park’, will now be a fantastic hub for our academy as we look to continue the development of players for the future.”

Due dilligence is currently being done on a proposed ‘phase 3’ of DUSF-funded redevelopment work, which is likely to include new changing rooms, medical and physical performance suites, a cafeteria, viewing area, analysis areas and administrative offices.

