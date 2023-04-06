Dundee United legend Andy Rolland becomes honorary supporters’ foundation member as ‘The Major’ hails fan rapport

Tannadice legend Andy Rolland has become the 10th honorary member of the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF).

Rolland, 80, was signed by Jerry Kerr in 1967 and went on to make 440 appearances for the Tangerines.

Nicknamed “The Major”, Rolland is joint-eighth in United’s all-time appearance list and picked up a Scottish Cup runners-up medal under Jim McLean in 1974.

He was also a key part of the side that made United’s early steps into continental competition, lining up against the likes of Grasshopper Zurich and Sparta Prague.

Rolland is in esteemed company among DUSF honorary members, joining Finn Døssing, Billy McKinlay, Willie Pettigrew, Craig Brewster, Hamish McAlpine, Maurice Malpas, John Reilly, John Holt and Paul Hegarty.

“I am honoured and delighted to become an honorary member of DUSF,” beamed Rolland.

“Their achievement of over 2,000 members is impressive. The money raised by members going into the youth development facility at Gussie Park is fantastic for the long-term future of Dundee United, and I am proud to be associated with the Foundation.

“I always had a great relationship with supporters during my time at United and hope to meet up with members at future events.”

DUSF celebrated their five-year anniversary last year and have become an increasingly influential fans’ group.

They boast more than 2,000 members, have a positive relationship with owner Mark Ogren and have provided £438,000 of capital to Dundee United to support “bricks and mortar projects”.

That includes providing a large chunk of the funding for the redevelopment of Gussie Park — in doing so, supporting the club’s academy and providing a home ground for the youth sides and women’s football club.