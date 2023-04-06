Dundee United legend Andy Rolland becomes honorary supporters’ foundation member as ‘The Major’ hails fan rapport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United legend Andy Rolland becomes honorary supporters’ foundation member as ‘The Major’ hails fan rapport

Rolland is the 10th club legend to accept the invite from DUSF

'The Major' Rolland, then and now. Image: SNS / DUSF.
By Alan Temple

Tannadice legend Andy Rolland has become the 10th honorary member of the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF).

Rolland, 80, was signed by Jerry Kerr in 1967 and went on to make 440 appearances for the Tangerines.

Nicknamed “The Major”, Rolland is joint-eighth in United’s all-time appearance list and picked up a Scottish Cup runners-up medal under Jim McLean in 1974.

He was also a key part of the side that made United’s early steps into continental competition, lining up against the likes of Grasshopper Zurich and Sparta Prague.

I always had a great relationship with supporters during my time at United.

Andy Rolland

Rolland is in esteemed company among DUSF honorary members, joining Finn Døssing, Billy McKinlay, Willie Pettigrew, Craig Brewster, Hamish McAlpine, Maurice Malpas, John Reilly, John Holt and Paul Hegarty.

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation is backed by nine other club legends including Premier Division winning captain Paul Hegarty. Image: DC Thomson

“I am honoured and delighted to become an honorary member of DUSF,” beamed Rolland.

Their achievement of over 2,000 members is impressive. The money raised by members going into the youth development facility at Gussie Park is fantastic for the long-term future of Dundee United, and I am proud to be associated with the Foundation.

“I always had a great relationship with supporters during my time at United and hope to meet up with members at future events.”

DUSF celebrated their five-year anniversary last year and have become an increasingly influential fans’ group.

They boast more than 2,000 members, have a positive relationship with owner Mark Ogren and have provided £438,000 of capital to Dundee United to support “bricks and mortar projects”.

That includes providing a large chunk of the funding for the redevelopment of Gussie Park — in doing so, supporting the club’s academy and providing a home ground for the youth sides and women’s football club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee United ace Craig Easton opens up on shock international adventure in…
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
Craig Levein 'praying' Jim Goodwin keeps Dundee United up as former boss refers to…
Kai Fotheringham contract talks revealed as Jim Goodwin heaps praise on Dundee United youngster
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Dundee United finance director Derek Bond to depart in major Tannadice shake-up
LEE WILKIE: Time running out for Dundee United - they must put points on…
3
Kieran Freeman in 'get your own house in order' philosophy as Dundee United defender…
Watch the stunning free-kick that saw former Dundee United ace dubbed 'the Scottish Pirlo'

Most Read

1
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success
Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe…
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast
Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream
3

Editor's Picks

Most Commented