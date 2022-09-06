After closure of last bank in Brechin could a new banking hub provide a solution?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin will get a new banking hub after the town’s last bank closed last month.

Bank of Scotland on Clerk Street served customers for the last time on August 2, leaving the town without a bank.

Now a new banking hub will be set up to support the community.

The Cash Action Group and LINK say will now work to find a suitable location.

A banking hub is a shared branch service, that operates in a similar way to a standard bank branch.

The main desk is run by a Post Office bank branch manager, who will manage everyday banking items like paying bills, cashing cheques or paying money.

In addition, every day of the week, a personal banker comes in from one of the high street banks – so it could be RBS on Monday, TSB on Tuesday, etc.

The same personal banker is in a private room and can do things like open and close accounts.

Carnoustie and Brechin banking hubs

Alongside the Brechin hub, 13 other locations have been announced. This brings the total number of hubs to 25, with ten due to open their doors within months.

A Carnoustie banking hub was announced last year, but it is not yet open.

The Cash Action Group and LINK said there was only one suitable premise available in the town, but a survey identified structural and remedial challenges.

They are now in discussions with the landlord to resolve and organise an asbestos survey.

The Carnoustie bank hub does not yet have an opening date.

Two pilot banking hubs in Cambuslang and Essex have had 60,000 customer visits and transactions worth £16 million have taken place since they opened.