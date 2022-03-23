Bank of Scotland closures: Tayside branch among 60 axed by Lloyds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lloyds Banking Group plans to shut 60 branches across the country.

The lending giant said it would close 24 Lloyds branches, as well as 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax sites.

It said the closures are due to more customers banking online.

The branches are thought to employ 124 people but Lloyds said it would try to find affected staff new roles within the company.

Among the planned closures is the Bank of Scotland branch in Brechin.

The Clerk Street site will serve customers for the final time on August 2.

Why is Lloyds Banking Group closing branches?

The bank said it had seen a 27% rise in use of its mobile banking app over the last two years, and a 12% rise in regular users of its online banking system.

Now 18.6 million people regularly bank online and 15 million use the mobile app.

“Fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches,” the business’s group retail director, Vim Maru, said.

“Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers.

“But we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Unite reaction

Caren Evans, national officer for the union Unite, hit out at the decision.

“Lloyds Banking Group must not abandon 60 more local communities where bank branches play an essential role,” she said.

“The 124 employees who work tirelessly in their communities are dedicated to serving the banking needs of the most vulnerable who depend on their skilled services.

“When a bank branch closes, the heart of the local community is ripped out and the results are devastating.

“Unite is clear that simply leaving an ATM in place of a vibrant bank branch is wholly insufficient.”

Last week another bank announced a Tayside branch closure.

HSBC will shut its Perth High Street branch on July 26.