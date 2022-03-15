Perth HSBC among 69 bank branches to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth HSBC among 69 bank branches to close

By Rob McLaren
March 15 2022, 12.50pm Updated: March 15 2022, 5.00pm
Perth High Street has suffered a fresh blow as bank HSBC has announced plans to close.

HSBC is closing a further 69 bank branches in the UK this year. It follows another 82 closures announced in January last year.

The Perth High Street branch – located opposite Marks & Spencer – will shut on July 26.

Its branch at Dundee Murraygate is not on the closure list. HSBC has no branches in Fife.

Why is HSBC Perth closing?

HSBC said the bank closures are because of customers switching online.

HSBC said that less than 50% of its customers now regularly use it branch network, with footfall dropping sharply over the past five years.

A spokesman for the bank said it hopes to redeploy all 400 staff to new roles.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network, said: “The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated.

HSBC in Murraygate, Dundee.

“Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs.

“But the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

“Rather than a one-size-fits-all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.”

HSBC said all of the branches that are closing, including Perth, have a Post Office within 1.5 miles which can handle “day-to-day banking transactions”.

Jobs blow for Perth

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “Today’s announcement will justifiably be a cause of concern for customers, and particularly those who feel most comfortable visiting the branch.

“Often the customers who rely most heavily on in-person banking are the elderly and vulnerable, or those who due to a disability find it difficult to use telephone or digital banking.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart added: “I am really disappointed to hear that Perth’s HSBC office is set to close.

“This will be a burden on customers, particularly those living rurally, with the next nearest branch 21 miles away in Dundee.

“John Swinney and I are seeking to hold a meeting with HSBC management to gain clarity on what this means for job losses in Perth, and what is being done to mitigate the impact of the closure.”

Murdo Fraser MSP, who represents the Mid Scotland and Fife region, added: “This is another jobs blow to Perth and is sadly following a pattern of High Street bank branches closing down.

“It will leave another vacant site in Perth city centre and follows on from job losses at OVO Energy, Debenhams and Beales in Perth.

“We understand that there is a small staff at the Perth branch.

“But nevertheless, it is still a concern to lose these jobs and see another bank branch close in the city.”

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith MSP, said: “I realise many people use online banking these days, but banks should realise a lot of residents, particularly elderly people, don’t do so.

“A move like this is ripping the heart out of many of our communities in Perth and Kinross.”

A full list of closures can be found here.

