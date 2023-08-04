Rory Stewart talks about Afghanistan adventures at RSGS in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rory Stewart talks about Afghanistan adventures at RSGS in Perth

The Perthshire-raised former Conservative MP and prime ministerial candidate shared stories of his adventures in the Middle East and presented two new prestigious RSGS Fellowships

By Michael Alexander
Rory Stewart presents RSGS Fellowship to Laura Cook. Image: RSGS
Rory Stewart presents RSGS Fellowship to Laura Cook. Image: RSGS

Perthshire-raised former Conservative MP and Cabinet minister Rory Stewart has spoken to a sell-out crowd in Perth about travelling on foot across Afghanistan after 9/11.

The 50-year-old, who originally hails from Crieff, is perhaps best known for his wide-ranging career as a politician, academic, writer, adventurer, and co-host of the UK’s leading political podcast, The Rest is Politics.

On Thursday night at Perth’s North Inch Community Campus, the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) Livingstone medallist gave a comprehensive and often funny RSGS-hosted talk on the intrepid journey he undertook in 2002 that inspired him to write his bestselling book The Places in Between.

‘Relevance’ of RSGS highlighted

Rory told the capacity audience: “Thank you to the Royal Scottish Geographical Society which is a very fine institution and has an incredible way of making itself relevant to the modern world…it has found real relevance on climate, the environment, young people, on travel, and I am very grateful to you all for supporting it by coming along.”

David Hope-Jones (left) receives RSGS Fellowship from Rory Stewart. Image: RSGS

At the event, RSGS also took the opportunity to award honorary fellowship of the society to David Hope-Jones, former CEO of the Scotland Malawi Partnership, and Laura Cook, communications advisor for The Elders, a group of independent global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights.

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson said: “It seems that now more than ever, the news of the world focuses on the worst of humanity, broadcasting stories that centre around intolerance, anger and the exclusion of others.

“But I am sure that, in reality, a strong majority of people are fundamentally good. I am therefore delighted this evening to highlight two good people who’ve been doing good things, often without thanks and mostly unreported.”

Who are the Fellowship recipients?

During his time at Scotland Malawi Partnership, David made significant contributions towards developing the relationship between these two nations.

David Hope-Jones with his RSGS fellowship. Image: RSGS

David’s approach to leadership prioritised dignified partnership and Malawi-led initiatives, and he played a crucial role in strengthening public support and relationships across Holyrood, Westminster and Malawi’s Parliament.

Laura Cook joined The Elders as a communications advisor in 2019, assuming a vital role in leading climate change communication, and elevating intergenerational dialogue within the organisation.

Through her role with The Elders, Laura has helped guide and advise some of the world’s most esteemed international figures, such as former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson; and former UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon.

Laura Cook with RSGS Fellowship. Image: RSGS

Both awards were presented by Rory Stewart who added:“These are both exceptional people working on wonderful things, Laura Cook working with The Elders which has done so much to bring the world together, David Hope-Jones who has spearheaded the most thoughtful, detailed work in Malawi- very proud that they are getting honorary fellowships from the society, and proud of the society too.”

Who is Rory Stewart?

Former MP Rory Stewart has walked across the Middle East, been a contender for London Mayor and was touted as the prime minister Britain could have had instead of Boris Johnson, as previously reported by The Courier.

His life story, including a brief stint with the Black Watch, was colourful enough to attract Brad Pitt’s interest for a movie.

But his origins are in Perthshire and Angus where his eventful life in politics and diplomacy began.

Rory Stewart visits Kabul, Afghanistan in January 2002. mage Shutterstock

*For more in-depth coverage of Rory Stewart’s adventures in Afghanistan, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine on August 12.

