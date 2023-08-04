Euan Murray ‘snapping at heels’ of competition and embracing change of ‘different Raith Rovers to one he left’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Euan Murray ‘snapping at heels’ of competition and embracing change of ‘different Raith Rovers to one he left’

The defender has returned to Stark's Park after spells at Dunfermline, Kilmarnock and Hartlepool.

By Craig Cairns
Euan Murray is back at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.
Euan Murray is back at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

Euan Murray is enjoying his return to Stark’s Park so far, but he found things “tough” initially given the timing of his move.

Most recently at Hartlepool, by the time Murray was back at Raith Rovers for a second spell, he was around three weeks out of sync with his new team-mates.

The defender spent two seasons at Raith between 2017 and 2019 and his new manager says he has “unfinished business”.

Since then he has been at Fife rivals Dunfermline, Kilmarnock – where he won the Scottish Championship – and in English League Two with Hartlepool, where he left last month.

Euan Murray during his recent spell at Hartlepool. Image: PA.

“I came in needing a bit of fitness work,” he told Courier Sport. “I feel really good now, I just need to get some minutes on the pitch.

“The first week, I was getting the cobwebs off. Last week, I certainly felt like I was finding my legs again.”

Second Raith Rovers debut awaits returning Euan Murray

He is now pushing for his second debut on Saturday away to Partick Thistle as Rovers start their Championship campaign.

Though he is respectful of how well the side – which includes an unchanged back four – has done across their four Viaplay Cup matches.

“I’m working as hard as I can every single day – and I certainly feel like I’m getting sharper, I’m moving a bit better. I’m finding my touch again and stuff like that.

“If I can get on the pitch on Saturday, it would be brilliant, but I’m also very respectful that we’ve got good players that have been doing really well so far.

“I’m snapping at their heels in the background but also giving them my full support when they’re on the pitch.”

Raith Rovers ‘a different club’ to one Euan Murray left

Things have changed a lot off the field since Murray was last at Stark’s Park.

“From an infrastructure point of view, it’s like a different club to the one I left,” he continued.

“I think we need to embrace that change.

“Everything is positive in that sense, and for the better.

“The folk behind the scenes seem to be driving standards to make the place better – and that’s what we want.”

Missing pre-season at Hartlepool

Hartlepool were relegated from the EFL last season and burned through a couple of managers in the process.

Murray followed Paul Hartley – now back at Cove Rangers – down after his appointment as manager but played under two others before the league campaign was done and dusted.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Former Dundee manager Paul Hartley is now in charge at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

The centre-back missed the whole of pre-season last year with a hamstring injury, made himself available too early and concedes he lacked “the explosiveness I usually do”.

“Any professional footballer would tell you that if you do miss a big chunk of that and go straight into games, it kills you,” he added.

Raith Rovers’ Euan Murray becoming ‘best version of myself’

After Hartley was replaced by Keith Curle, Murray had a spell out the side that was “the best thing that ever happen” to him.

He quietly worked away, bulking up and working “on his legs in particular” to deal with the increased physicality in England’s League Two.

“When I came back in the side under John Askey, I felt like I was the best version of myself I’d been for the last two or three years,” he said.

