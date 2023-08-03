Ian Murray gives Raith Rovers team news and reacts to drawing boyhood Hibs in Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray gives Raith Rovers team news and reacts to drawing boyhood Hibs in Viaplay Cup

There is a possibility Scott Brown, Ross Millen and Jamie Gullan will return for their Scottish Championship opener.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray is preparing Raith Rovers for their Championship opener. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray hopes to have up to three players return from injury for this weekend’s trip to Partick Thistle.

Raith Rovers begin their Scottish Championship campaign at Firhill on Saturday and
Scott Brown, Ross Millen and Jamie Gullan will all test their fitness tomorrow ahead of the game.

Gullan just missed out last week after going off with a groin injury in the recent match at Kilmarnock.

Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan is hoping to return this weekend. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Ethan Ross will rejoin the squad after last making an appearance on the final day of last season – also versus Thistle.

A huge bonus

“Ethan Ross has trained really, really well this week – so that’s a huge bonus for us. No new injuries, which is also really important,” the Rovers boss told Courier Sport.

“Hopefully we’ll get a couple back. If not, then certainly not for the next game.

“Jamie just missed out against Annan. We thought he’d be back and we thought something still wasn’t right.

“We’ve done a little bit of work on him this week and we’ll look again tomorrow.”

Ross Matthews is continuing his rehab though is taking a little bit longer than expected. As is Aidan Connolly, although his manager added that he is still “making really good progress”.

Scott Brown could make his Raith Rovers return while Aidan Connolly is continuing his rehabilitation. Image: SNS.

Murray expects a high-intensity and expansive Thistle on Saturday, much like they were in the 2-2 draw that closed the most recent league season.

Slightly further ahead, Rovers have been rewarded for an impressive group-stage campaign in the Viaplay Cup with an away tie at Easter Road in the last 16.

The Raith boss is a boyhood Hibs fan and made 269 appearances for the capital side across two spells.

Ian Murray: Raith Rovers deserved Viaplay Cup progress

“I’m delighted to go through, first and foremost,” said Murray. “I think we deserved it, in an extremely tough group.

“It’s a good draw for us the football club but it’s a test against a really good team.

“There were draws in there you probably didn’t want financially, but this one will give us a little bit extra – and it’s also a fantastic stadium to go to and play.

Ian Murray had two spells as a player at his boyhood Hibernian. Image: SNS.

“I’m sure Hibs will treat us with respect – as we will them. But it’s an opportunity for us, there’s no doubt.

“The pitch will be in great condition, it’s nice and big – we like big, nice, wide pitches.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, we understand and appreciate that.

“But I think if we go to Easter Road and play as well as we did at Kilmarnock, then we’ve got an opportunity – but we have to play well.”

