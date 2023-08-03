Ian Murray gives Raith Rovers team news and reacts to drawing boyhood Hibs in Viaplay Cup

Ian Murray hopes to have up to three players return from injury for this weekend’s trip to Partick Thistle.

Raith Rovers begin their Scottish Championship campaign at Firhill on Saturday and

Scott Brown, Ross Millen and Jamie Gullan will all test their fitness tomorrow ahead of the game.

Gullan just missed out last week after going off with a groin injury in the recent match at Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, Ethan Ross will rejoin the squad after last making an appearance on the final day of last season – also versus Thistle.

A huge bonus

“Ethan Ross has trained really, really well this week – so that’s a huge bonus for us. No new injuries, which is also really important,” the Rovers boss told Courier Sport.

“Hopefully we’ll get a couple back. If not, then certainly not for the next game.

“Jamie just missed out against Annan. We thought he’d be back and we thought something still wasn’t right.

“We’ve done a little bit of work on him this week and we’ll look again tomorrow.”

Ross Matthews is continuing his rehab though is taking a little bit longer than expected. As is Aidan Connolly, although his manager added that he is still “making really good progress”.

Murray expects a high-intensity and expansive Thistle on Saturday, much like they were in the 2-2 draw that closed the most recent league season.

Slightly further ahead, Rovers have been rewarded for an impressive group-stage campaign in the Viaplay Cup with an away tie at Easter Road in the last 16.

The Raith boss is a boyhood Hibs fan and made 269 appearances for the capital side across two spells.

Ian Murray: Raith Rovers deserved Viaplay Cup progress

“I’m delighted to go through, first and foremost,” said Murray. “I think we deserved it, in an extremely tough group.

“It’s a good draw for us the football club but it’s a test against a really good team.

“There were draws in there you probably didn’t want financially, but this one will give us a little bit extra – and it’s also a fantastic stadium to go to and play.

“I’m sure Hibs will treat us with respect – as we will them. But it’s an opportunity for us, there’s no doubt.

“The pitch will be in great condition, it’s nice and big – we like big, nice, wide pitches.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, we understand and appreciate that.

“But I think if we go to Easter Road and play as well as we did at Kilmarnock, then we’ve got an opportunity – but we have to play well.”