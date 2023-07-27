Liam Dick lauds Raith Rovers’ ‘best’ Viaplay Cup performance and ‘big ball of energy’ Kevin Dabrowski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Dick lauds Raith Rovers’ ‘best’ Viaplay Cup performance and ‘big ball of energy’ Kevin Dabrowski

Ian Murray's side are in with a decent chance of progressing to the next round after their win over Kilmarnock on penalties.

By Craig Cairns
Liam Dick congratulates Raith Rovers penalty hero Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.
Liam Dick congratulates Raith Rovers penalty hero Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.

“It’ll be a bad day when Big Kev comes in upset – because we should all probably be worried,” said Liam Dick about Raith Rovers’ penalty hero Kevin Dabrowski.

The keeper made a crucial save from Kilmarnock goalscorer Innes Cameron at 1-0 and went on to save two of the six spot-kicks he faced after the match finished 2-2.

“Every day he’s a big ball of energy. He’s shouting at boys, he’s having a laugh. He’s always being friendly and fun, he’s class.

“He’s a breath of fresh air actually. It’s really good for a changing room to have a character like that. It’s a right good laugh, he’s a really nice guy.

“You always feel confident that he’ll save at least one. and he’s managed to do that early doors.”

Liam Dick disappointed not to take all three points

After falling behind just before half-time, Rovers raced out of the traps for the second half and equalised within seconds of the restart through Dylan Easton.

Dick then put Rovers ahead, lashing a finish into the net that a seasoned striker – or Easton himself – would be proud of.

The left-back was disappointed not to take all three points and questioned whether there was an infringement leading up to Stuart Findlay’s equaliser that forced penalties.

“It’s probably been our best performance – even throughout even the pre-season games,” added Dick.

Liam Dick celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.

“Killie are a good side, got good, good players – but that’s probably the best we’ve played.

“You saw a togetherness within the squad tonight, we were working as a team.

In with a chance of progressing in Viaplay Cup

“We were actually disappointed not to win the game [in 90 minutes] because we go 2-1 up.

“The gaffer said to us the bonus point could be vital to see who is going to come through as one of the best second-placed teams.

“We’ll just need to wait and see.

“If we didn’t get the bonus point, Saturday becomes a game that’s not worth too much.

“We’re now playing on Saturday with something to really go for.”

On his goal, the 27-year old added: “I can remember Callum Smith – it’s like everything slowed down. He almost goes to head it.

“I was thinking ‘Don’t!’, but I didn’t have enough time to shout for my ball. I managed to take a touch and get a clean strike away.”

