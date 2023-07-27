Liam Dick lauds Raith Rovers’ ‘best’ Viaplay Cup performance and ‘big ball of energy’ Kevin Dabrowski

“It’ll be a bad day when Big Kev comes in upset – because we should all probably be worried,” said Liam Dick about Raith Rovers’ penalty hero Kevin Dabrowski.

The keeper made a crucial save from Kilmarnock goalscorer Innes Cameron at 1-0 and went on to save two of the six spot-kicks he faced after the match finished 2-2.

“Every day he’s a big ball of energy. He’s shouting at boys, he’s having a laugh. He’s always being friendly and fun, he’s class.

“He’s a breath of fresh air actually. It’s really good for a changing room to have a character like that. It’s a right good laugh, he’s a really nice guy.

🎶 Ohhh Kevin Dabrowski! 🇵🇱🧤 Nasz polski numer jeden. pic.twitter.com/1Utq7haRKZ — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 27, 2023

“You always feel confident that he’ll save at least one. and he’s managed to do that early doors.”

Liam Dick disappointed not to take all three points

After falling behind just before half-time, Rovers raced out of the traps for the second half and equalised within seconds of the restart through Dylan Easton.

Dick then put Rovers ahead, lashing a finish into the net that a seasoned striker – or Easton himself – would be proud of.

The left-back was disappointed not to take all three points and questioned whether there was an infringement leading up to Stuart Findlay’s equaliser that forced penalties.

“It’s probably been our best performance – even throughout even the pre-season games,” added Dick.

“Killie are a good side, got good, good players – but that’s probably the best we’ve played.

“You saw a togetherness within the squad tonight, we were working as a team.

In with a chance of progressing in Viaplay Cup

“We were actually disappointed not to win the game [in 90 minutes] because we go 2-1 up.

“The gaffer said to us the bonus point could be vital to see who is going to come through as one of the best second-placed teams.

“We’ll just need to wait and see.

“If we didn’t get the bonus point, Saturday becomes a game that’s not worth too much.

“We’re now playing on Saturday with something to really go for.”

On his goal, the 27-year old added: “I can remember Callum Smith – it’s like everything slowed down. He almost goes to head it.

“I was thinking ‘Don’t!’, but I didn’t have enough time to shout for my ball. I managed to take a touch and get a clean strike away.”