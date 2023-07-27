New store to open in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

A new sofa store is coming to the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Dundee Sofa Centre will occupy the former Peacocks unit on the ground floor. It is due to open next week.

The new venture was started by James Gallacher and his family, who run Bliss Beds which is also located in the centre.

The larger location will merge the two businesses and be called Bliss Beds and the Sofa Centre.

James, from Whitfield, was previously one of the operators of Hilltown Indoor Market before it burnt down in 2018.

His father Gary and brothers Gary and Liam will also be involved in the shop which will offer sofas, beds and other home furnishings.

It is hoped the ground floor location will bring more footfall.

James said: “It will be an extension of the bed store so that we can offer sofas and other furniture in dedicated areas.

“We want to provide good quality furniture without the massive store prices.

“We use a local UK-based manufacturer for a more affordable cost.”

Benefits over online shopping

The city centre location aims to provide furniture in a centralised location for customers.

He added: “There’s not really any furniture stores in the town centre.

“People can’t get to the retail park if they can’t drive. That’s the reason we chose to go there.

“There’s a supposed regeneration happening and I’m hoping to do something positive with it.”

James hopes that customers will come and see the physical products, rather than buying online.

“The key is getting people in Dundee to change their retail expectations,” he said. “A lot of people buy online thinking the products are as good as everything else.

“They’re then disappointed when it comes and they haven’t seen it first.

“We want people to come in and try what they buy.”

The new store also plans to offer delivery.

According to The Courier’s shopping centre tracker, more than half of the units in the Wellgate Centre are vacant.