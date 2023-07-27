New store to open in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New store to open in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

The family business will offer sofas, beds and other home furnishings in the former Peacocks site.

By Isla Glen
The Wellgate Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Wellgate Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A new sofa store is coming to the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Dundee Sofa Centre will occupy the former Peacocks unit on the ground floor. It is due to open next week.

The new venture was started by James Gallacher and his family, who run Bliss Beds which is also located in the centre.

The larger location will merge the two businesses and be called Bliss Beds and the Sofa Centre.

James, from Whitfield, was previously one of the operators of Hilltown Indoor Market before it burnt down in 2018.

Bliss Beds’ current unit in the Wellgate Shopping Centre will close and move to the ground floor location.

His father Gary and brothers Gary and Liam will also be involved in the shop which will offer sofas, beds and other home furnishings.

It is hoped the ground floor location will bring more footfall.

James said: “It will be an extension of the bed store so that we can offer sofas and other furniture in dedicated areas.

“We want to provide good quality furniture without the massive store prices.

“We use a local UK-based manufacturer for a more affordable cost.”

Benefits over online shopping

The city centre location aims to provide furniture in a centralised location for customers.

He added: “There’s not really any furniture stores in the town centre.

“People can’t get to the retail park if they can’t drive. That’s the reason we chose to go there.

“There’s a supposed regeneration happening and I’m hoping to do something positive with it.”

James Gallacher and his dad Gary Gallacher alongside Alison Walker from Lochee Community Group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

James hopes that customers will come and see the physical products, rather than buying online.

“The key is getting people in Dundee to change their retail expectations,” he said. “A lot of people buy online thinking the products are as good as everything else.

“They’re then disappointed when it comes and they haven’t seen it first.

“We want people to come in and try what they buy.”

The new store also plans to offer delivery.

According to The Courier’s shopping centre tracker, more than half of the units in the Wellgate Centre are vacant.

