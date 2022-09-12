Devastating Hilltown market blaze that saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days These dramatic images show the extent of the devastation when Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less gym were wiped off the map. By Graeme Strachan September 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 12 2022, 9.36am 0 comments The ferocious blaze reduced the former supermarket building to a mere memory. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags 2018 dundee fire hilltown Past Times Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0 James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the… 0 Fife archaeology: Hopes that latest dig will 'sharpen dates' for East Lomond hill fort 0 A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our… 0 The Queen's childhood: Meet the young girl who made sandcastles at Glamis and loved… 0 In pictures: The night Braeview Academy went up in flames 0 Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle Ian Campbell: Hall of fame honour for late Dunfermline wrestler who stole show on… Memories of a forgotten war: Search for relatives of Korean war victims 0 Michael Colliery pit disaster: 55 years on from the darkest day in Fife’s mining… 0 More from The Courier In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest 0 Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes 4 COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen 0 Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0
Conversation