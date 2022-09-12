38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of spectators enjoyed the return of the Pitlochry Highland Games on Saturday as the event paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Lone piper Donald McPhee’s touching nod to Her Majesty followed a two-minute silence at the town’s Recreation Ground.

But chieftain Charles Butter, whose mum was a close childhood friend of the Queen, revealed the Games got the “all clear” from the royal family.

Fans were treated to good weather as well as a full line-up of traditional events for the first Pitlochry Highland Games since the pandemic.

Organisers welcomed visitors from Austria, Germany as well as North and South America for the 170th anniversary.

Take a look through our gallery of the best pictures from the day.

The best pictures from Pitlochry Highland Games