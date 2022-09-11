Crowds flock to Pitlochry Highland Games in honour of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crowds flock to Pitlochry Highland Games in honour of the Queen

By Brendan Duggan
September 11 2022, 11.08am Updated: September 11 2022, 3.34pm
Pipers paid tribute to the Queen at Pitlochry Highland Games.
Pipers paid tribute to the Queen at Pitlochry Highland Games.

The Pitlochry Highland Games went ahead on Saturday with dedications to Her Majesty who held a great love for the events.

Under hot weather and clear skies, thousands of people gathered for the games which made their return for the first time since the pandemic.

The games was also one of the few events to proceed in the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Game’s Chieftain Charles Butter, whose mum was a close friend of the Queen since childhood, said that the decision to go ahead with the games was a difficult one.

Speaking to The Courier, Charles Butter said: “It was a tough decision. We did seek advice from the family and were given the all clear to go ahead here today.”

David Colthart Jr takes part in the caber toss event at Pitlochry Highland Games.
David Colthart Jr takes part in the caber toss event at Pitlochry Highland Games.

During her lifetime the Queen regularly attended the Braemar Highland games next to Balmoral Castle. It is well documented that she held a great love for the games as both a patron and a spectator.

Charles noted how not only was the Queen a big fan of the games but “so is King Charles”.

At 1pm organisers, athletes and spectators all stood for a two-minute silence followed by a lone piper.

“We are extremely mournful, like the whole of the nation.” Charles said.

“She meant a lot. It’s difficult to say. We are immensely proud to honour Her Majesty and acknowledge we have a new King.”

Lone piper Donald McPhee plays in tribute to the Queen.
Lone piper Donald McPhee plays in tribute to the Queen.

Lone piper Donald McPhee said he “was very proud to be asked but also very sad”.

Spectators of the Pitlochry Highland Games came from around the world including Austria and Germany along with fans North and South America.

Spectators were generally glad the games were not cancelled, believing that the event was a way to honour the Queen.

“If you had the opportunity to ask her she would have said to go ahead” said George Sanderland from Pitlochry.

Pitlochry Highland Games chieftain Charles Butter.

“It wasn’t disrespectful at all” said Matthew Stirling owner of Mr Jolly’s Fun fair which as been supporting the games for ten years.

“It’s wonderful to be back. We go to a few of these Highland Games but Pitlochry is the best by far.

“It was a tribute. The Queen wouldn’t have wanted it not to be cancelled.”

Crowds enjoyed their day out at the Pitlochry Highland Games.

Athletes brought their competitive spirit to every event. Stewart Anderson, who last won the Tossing of the Caber in 2019 secured first place once again.

Afterwards, a “sore” Stewart said “it was good to have the games back and the Queen was a big supporter”.

The Pitlochry Highland Games have taken place annually since 1852 with the exception of the past two years.

This year marked the 170th anniversary since its commencement.

[[title]]

[[text]]
