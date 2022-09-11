Crowds flock to Pitlochry Highland Games in honour of the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Pitlochry Highland Games went ahead on Saturday with dedications to Her Majesty who held a great love for the events.

Under hot weather and clear skies, thousands of people gathered for the games which made their return for the first time since the pandemic.

The games was also one of the few events to proceed in the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Game’s Chieftain Charles Butter, whose mum was a close friend of the Queen since childhood, said that the decision to go ahead with the games was a difficult one.

Speaking to The Courier, Charles Butter said: “It was a tough decision. We did seek advice from the family and were given the all clear to go ahead here today.”

During her lifetime the Queen regularly attended the Braemar Highland games next to Balmoral Castle. It is well documented that she held a great love for the games as both a patron and a spectator.

Charles noted how not only was the Queen a big fan of the games but “so is King Charles”.

At 1pm organisers, athletes and spectators all stood for a two-minute silence followed by a lone piper.

“We are extremely mournful, like the whole of the nation.” Charles said.

“She meant a lot. It’s difficult to say. We are immensely proud to honour Her Majesty and acknowledge we have a new King.”

Lone piper Donald McPhee said he “was very proud to be asked but also very sad”.

Spectators of the Pitlochry Highland Games came from around the world including Austria and Germany along with fans North and South America.

Spectators were generally glad the games were not cancelled, believing that the event was a way to honour the Queen.

“If you had the opportunity to ask her she would have said to go ahead” said George Sanderland from Pitlochry.

“It wasn’t disrespectful at all” said Matthew Stirling owner of Mr Jolly’s Fun fair which as been supporting the games for ten years.

“It’s wonderful to be back. We go to a few of these Highland Games but Pitlochry is the best by far.

“It was a tribute. The Queen wouldn’t have wanted it not to be cancelled.”

Athletes brought their competitive spirit to every event. Stewart Anderson, who last won the Tossing of the Caber in 2019 secured first place once again.

Afterwards, a “sore” Stewart said “it was good to have the games back and the Queen was a big supporter”.

The Pitlochry Highland Games have taken place annually since 1852 with the exception of the past two years.

This year marked the 170th anniversary since its commencement.