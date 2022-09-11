Only rhythmic River Dee could be heard as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time as even birds fall silent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Only rhythmic River Dee could be heard as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time as even birds fall silent

By Lauren Taylor
September 11 2022, 11.52am
The Queen leaving Balmoral for the final time. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Queen leaving Balmoral for the final time. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Time stood still as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passed by.

In reality, the convoy passed by and was over the bridge in a matter of minutes, but seeing the coffin for the first time as Her Majesty began her final journey meant it all finally sunk in.

After the police escort had gone ahead, the hearse led the front of the cortege. The coffin was draped in a Royal Standard flag and a wreath made up of flowers picked from the Balmoral estate, including sweet peas – a favourite of the Queen’s – dahlias and white heather, was placed on top.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, both travelled behind the coffin and saw people of the north-east out to respectfully watch the cortege pass by.

The minister of nearby Crathie Kirk and a representative of the Lord Chamberlain’s office were also in the convoy.

Solitude at Balmoral gates after days of crowds

Members of the public were not allowed access to the gates while the cortege was leaving her beloved home in Royal Deeside. The area felt still and at peace even while we were waiting for the procession to begin.

Not even the birds, who had previously been happily singing away, could be heard as the Queen was carried across the bridge towards Ballater.

Flowers from the Balmoral Estate were placed on the coffin. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Even in the long minutes after the cortege passed by everyone remained silent, taking the time to let seeing the coffin for the first time sink in and reflect upon the moment.

Throughout the past few days, the gates at Balmoral have always felt peaceful and serene – despite around 5,000 visitors coming to pay their respects since Friday morning as well as the large police presence and the world’s press.

Locals and visitors from across Scotland travelled to Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen, and were able to do so with the rhythmic sound of the River Dee and breath-taking scenery making the remote castle feel calm.

Tributes left outside the Balmoral gates included a marmalade sandwich. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Many commented it was clear why the Queen loved Aberdeenshire as much as she did.

Flowers piled high outside Balmoral

The loving and touching tributes are now piled high at the gates of the castle, with even more people arriving to pay their respects.

Scattered amongst the floral tributes are hand-drawn pictures of the Queen, corgis and Paddington as well as numerous trinkets.

The messages left behind show just how much the Queen was loved and considered a part of the community here in Royal Deeside.

Saturday morning mourners take in the scene at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

And now, she has left her rural retreat for the last time to travel across the north-east, finishing in Aberdeen before being driven down to Edinburgh.

Although mourners could not get over the bridge to watch the cortege, they lined the road leading towards Ballater throwing flowers at the hearse.

Countless more joined at locations across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen waiting to pay their own respects and see the Queen for the last time.

Moments of brightness in the Ballater sun as Deeside mourns favourite resident

