Only rhythmic River Dee could be heard as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time as even birds fall silent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Time stood still as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passed by.

In reality, the convoy passed by and was over the bridge in a matter of minutes, but seeing the coffin for the first time as Her Majesty began her final journey meant it all finally sunk in.

After the police escort had gone ahead, the hearse led the front of the cortege. The coffin was draped in a Royal Standard flag and a wreath made up of flowers picked from the Balmoral estate, including sweet peas – a favourite of the Queen’s – dahlias and white heather, was placed on top.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, both travelled behind the coffin and saw people of the north-east out to respectfully watch the cortege pass by.

The minister of nearby Crathie Kirk and a representative of the Lord Chamberlain’s office were also in the convoy.

Solitude at Balmoral gates after days of crowds

Members of the public were not allowed access to the gates while the cortege was leaving her beloved home in Royal Deeside. The area felt still and at peace even while we were waiting for the procession to begin.

Not even the birds, who had previously been happily singing away, could be heard as the Queen was carried across the bridge towards Ballater.

Even in the long minutes after the cortege passed by everyone remained silent, taking the time to let seeing the coffin for the first time sink in and reflect upon the moment.

Throughout the past few days, the gates at Balmoral have always felt peaceful and serene – despite around 5,000 visitors coming to pay their respects since Friday morning as well as the large police presence and the world’s press.

Locals and visitors from across Scotland travelled to Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen, and were able to do so with the rhythmic sound of the River Dee and breath-taking scenery making the remote castle feel calm.

Many commented it was clear why the Queen loved Aberdeenshire as much as she did.

Flowers piled high outside Balmoral

The loving and touching tributes are now piled high at the gates of the castle, with even more people arriving to pay their respects.

Scattered amongst the floral tributes are hand-drawn pictures of the Queen, corgis and Paddington as well as numerous trinkets.

The messages left behind show just how much the Queen was loved and considered a part of the community here in Royal Deeside.

And now, she has left her rural retreat for the last time to travel across the north-east, finishing in Aberdeen before being driven down to Edinburgh.

Although mourners could not get over the bridge to watch the cortege, they lined the road leading towards Ballater throwing flowers at the hearse.

Countless more joined at locations across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen waiting to pay their own respects and see the Queen for the last time.