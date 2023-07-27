Rural Perthshire roads ‘chaotic’ as Google maps diverts A9 traffic through villages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rural Perthshire roads ‘chaotic’ as Google maps diverts A9 traffic through villages

The issue has been ongoing since works started to realign the A9 between Luncarty and Perth.

By Kieran Webster
Councillor Claire McLaren.
Councillor Claire McLaren has been speaking to residents in Almondbank about traffic concerns. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Locals have voiced their frustration at Google for the diversion of A9 traffic through Perthshire villages.

The issue has been ongoing since April, when roadworks began on the A9 between Perth and Luncarty as part of the Cross Tay Link Road scheme.

However, despite the road remaining open during the works, Google Maps has been telling drivers it is closed – diverting them through villages such as Almondbank.

Almondbank road has become ‘chaotic’

David Murphy has elderly parents living in Almondbank.

“The roads around this area are busy enough without all this extra traffic coming from the A9,” he said.

“It’s totally crazy that Google Maps would send traffic down these roads when the A9 isn’t even closed.

“There has been constant traffic coming through.

“My parents are in their 80s and my mum said it’s been horrendous just trying to cross the road.”

David claims the issue has been ongoing for at least a month.

“The roads here can’t cope,” he continued.

“Google has been told the road isn’t shut, yet it keeps saying it is.

“A car was hit earlier in the month, too.”

Google technology ‘frustrating to rectify’

Bailie Claire McLaren has been left frustrated trying to get the issue rectified.

The councillor for Strathtay Ward told The Courier: “Residents have been plagued by excessive volumes of traffic travelling through the villages due to the carriageway realignment of the A9.

“Route navigation systems have incorrectly shown the A9 to have been closed.

“Not only has this caused locals immense disruption to their daily lives, some have experienced damage to their parked vehicles and, worst still, loss of pets.”

Councillor Claire McLaren.
Councillor Claire McLaren. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She added: “Google has been contacted on numerous occasions by both Perth and Kinross Council and residents, resulting in the closed route showing open, only to revert to closed in a couple of days.

“An example of AI technology being inaccurate and frustrating to rectify.

“The earlier-than-scheduled reopening of the A9 route later next week will be of great relief to Almondbank and Pitcairngreen residents.”

Google Maps ‘a mess’

However, one A9 campaigner fears the Google Maps problem may have a lasting impact on the area.

Katharine Huggett runs the A9 Traffic Info Page on Facebook and is a community councillor in Blackford.

“There’s been traffic turning at the Tibbermore junction which is not grade separated – it’s a risk,” she said.

“I’ve heard a cat was recently killed in Pitcairngreen, and that might’ve been caused by the increased traffic.

“It’s not just the volume, it’s the speed too – the small communities are getting hit hardest.”

The A9 junction at Tibbermore
The Tibbermore junction on the A9. Image: Google Street View

When approached by The Courier, Google did not confirm what caused the issue, but a spokesperson confirmed background work has now taken place to fix it.

