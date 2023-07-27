Wild Hearth Bakery set to open long-awaited shop in Comrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Perth & Kinross

Wild Hearth Bakery set to open long-awaited shop in Comrie

By popular demand, the Cultybraggan Camp wholesaler will soon be selling goods in the village.

By Stephen Eighteen
Artist impression of Wild Hearth Bakery's retail premises in Drummond Street, Comrie.
Artist impression of Wild Hearth Bakery's retail premises in Drummond Street, Comrie. Image: Wild Hearth Bakery.

The Wild Hearth Bakery is to open a long-awaited shop in Comrie.

The company currently runs as a successful wholesaler at the Cultybraggan Camp two miles south of the Perthshire village.

But after numerous requests from villagers it will now have a retail presence in Comrie Buildings East, Drummond Street by the end of the year.

Wild Hearth Bakery has Michelin clients

John Castley has been running the enterprise for six years at the former prisoner of war camp.

It does home deliveries, sells at farmers’ markets and supplies wholesale to shops, restaurants, cafes and caterers.

Its clients include Michelin-star eateries such as the Cellar in Anstruther and Fife Arms in Braemer.

Some of Wild Heath Bakery's food products.
Wild Hearth Bakery has clients who have won Michelin stars. Image: Wild Hearth Bakery.

“When we are at farmers’ markets and on social media we have people asking us all the time if we have a shop,” John said.

“It’s something we have wanted to do for quite a while.”

New shop project stalled by tradesmen shortage

The new shop in Comrie will replace a unit that has been empty for around one year.

It will set up in the former home of the LesleyMacMakes gift shop.

In the past the site has also been occupied by a florist, bike shop and bookshop.

The original target was for the bakery shop to have become established in the premises by spring this year.

But it can only be launched once Wild Hearth completes the planned expansion of its wholesale business.

This was put on hold due to a shortage of tradesmen.

John Castley, owner of Comrie's Wild Hearth Bakery, with some of the company's baking products.
John Castley, owner of the Wild Hearth Bakery in Comrie. Image: Wild Hearth Bakery.

“We are doubling the size of the bakery at Cultybraggan but it has been very hard to gain traction with builders,” John said.

“We are finally getting traction now.

“That is the number one priority.

“Then we will sort the shop out.”

It could be open as early as October this year.

Retail bakery may be open six days a week

The shop will sell bread, baking and pastries produced at the Cultybraggan Camp.

There will also be coffee and hot drinks to take away.

Internally, the front room will be fitted out with a new counter and shelving.

The back room will have storage tables and racking.

No baking or cooking will be carried out on the premises.

It will open Tuesdays to Sundays, likely from 9am to 5pm.

Lack of premises for new café in Comrie

There is still a fly in the ointment, though.

“Comrie desperately needs a new café but there wasn’t premises available,” said John.

“Before I became a baker I was a chef so the idea of doing a café is something I would love but for the moment I am constrained.

“The good thing with doing retail is that you can bring a lot more creativity into it.

“So we will be doing seasonal specials and different things to the wholesaling.

“We can make something special based on certain ingredients available for two weeks and sell it through the shop.

“I am really hoping people will travel to Comrie for the bakery.”

Artist impression of Wild Hearth Bakery in Drummond Street, Comrie.
A mock-up of the shop frontage. Image: Wild Hearth Bakery.

Wild Hearth Bakery also needs consent to make alterations to the shopfront.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the company’s planning application.

