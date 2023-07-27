Mike Ashley’s Overgate acquisition ‘demonstrates belief in bricks and mortar retail’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Ashley’s Overgate acquisition ‘demonstrates belief in bricks and mortar retail’

Frasers Group, which is majority owned by magnate Mike Ashley, has highlighted the purchase of the Dundee shopping centre as an example of “strategic progress”.

By Rob McLaren
Mike Ashley's company Frasers Group bought the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee this year. Image: PA/DC Thomson
The shopping centre was bought from Legal and General in March for a sum understood to be around £30 million.

Its purchase has now been highlighted in the full year results for Frasers Group, which is still majority owned by Mr Ashley.

The group’s strategy is to strengthen relationships with big brands, invest in its retail estate and make strategic investments.

Frasers said the Overgate and The Mall Shopping Centre in Luton were acquired to “further demonstrate our belief in the future of bricks and mortar retail” and also underpin “operational requirements”.

We've had a first look inside the new shop at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Rituals opened at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee last week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It is expected that one or several of the Frasers Group brands will occupy the former Debenhams unit at the Overgate.

Since the acquisition in March, the former Carphone Warehouse unit on the ground floor has been filled with new beauty store Rituals.

Meanwhile, it is understood that jewellery firm Pandora is attempting to secure the former Paperchase unit in the centre.

Frasers Group’s record year

Sports Direct owner Frasers Group has reported a “record” financial performance with profits doubling after the high street empire took more brands under its wing.

The group, which also owns House of Fraser, Jack Wills, and Missguided, reported a pre-tax profit of £661m in the year to the end of April, nearly double the £336m made last year.

It steamed ahead with a buying spree in the last year, with new acquisitions including Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, and 15 brands from competitor JD Sports such as Choice and Missy Empire.

As a result of the acquisitions, annual group revenue jumped more than 15% to £5.6 billion.

Mr Ashley built his fortune by founding Sports Direct, which has a shop in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Michael Murray took over as chief executive of the group last year, succeeding his father-in-law, Mr Ashley.

He said: “In my first full year as chief executive, we have delivered a strong performance across the group.

“We were bold in setting our full-year guidance 12 months ago, before the full impact of the cost-of-living crisis was clear.

“But our business has remained resilient, and we have met these expectations.”

