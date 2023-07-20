First look at new Overgate Shopping Centre beauty store

A new luxury beauty shop has opened in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

Rituals specialises in products for the “home, the body and the mind”.

The new shop, in the former ground floor Carphone Warehouse unit, has products such as shower foams, body scrubs, scented candles and shampoos.

The Dutch lifestyle brand describes itself as “luxurious but affordable”.

Free gifts for first Rituals Dundee customers

Rituals did a ‘soft opening’ on Thursday ahead of its official opening on Saturday.

On Saturday the first 50 purchasing store guests will receive a complimentary luxury goody bag.

Customers will receive a complimentary mini classic diffuser of their choice when they spend £45 or more.

The store will offer complimentary branded treats as well as the opportunity to have products personalised by a calligrapher.

Balancing body, mind and soul

The new Overgate beauty shop has created nine jobs.

Penny Grivea, managing director for UK & Ireland at Rituals, said: “We are so excited to expand the Rituals interactive experience.

“Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life.

“The new Rituals store will help customers to achieve a sense of wellbeing by finding the perfect products that will help them to balance the body, mind and soul.

“This opening marks an exciting time for the brand in growing our retail presence across the UK.”

The new tenant is being described as a “vote of confidence” in the Overgate by centre manager Malcolm Angus, following the acquisition by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group this year.

He said: “This is a fantastic new lifestyle tenant for the centre and news of its arrival has been generating lots of excitement from the brand’s many fans.”

A wave of other new store openings over the last 12 months have included Barrhead Travel, Regatta and Menkind.