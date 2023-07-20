First look at new Overgate Shopping Centre beauty store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look at new Overgate Shopping Centre beauty store

The distinctive Dundee shop specialises in products for the home, the body and the mind and has a free gift for first customers.

By Rob McLaren
We've had a first look inside the new shop at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
We've had a first look inside the new shop at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A new luxury beauty shop has opened in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

Rituals specialises in products for the “home, the body and the mind”.

The new shop, in the former ground floor Carphone Warehouse unit, has products such as shower foams, body scrubs, scented candles and shampoos.

The Dutch lifestyle brand describes itself as “luxurious but affordable”.

Free gifts for first Rituals Dundee customers

Rituals did a ‘soft opening’ on Thursday ahead of its official opening on Saturday.

On Saturday the first 50 purchasing store guests will receive a complimentary luxury goody bag.

Scented candles are available at Rituals’ new shop in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Rituals Dundee shop even has a sink in the middle of the shop to help customers test products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Customers will receive a complimentary mini classic diffuser of their choice when they spend £45 or more.

The store will offer complimentary branded treats as well as the opportunity to have products personalised by a calligrapher.

Balancing body, mind and soul

The new Overgate beauty shop has created nine jobs.

Penny Grivea, managing director for UK & Ireland at Rituals, said: “We are so excited to expand the Rituals interactive experience.

“Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life.

The exterior of the new shop, located on the ground floor beside the former Paperchase outlet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Rituals Dundee team on the shop’s opening day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The new Rituals store will help customers to achieve a sense of wellbeing by finding the perfect products that will help them to balance the body, mind and soul.

“This opening marks an exciting time for the brand in growing our retail presence across the UK.”

The new tenant is being described as a “vote of confidence” in the Overgate by centre manager Malcolm Angus, following the acquisition by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group this year.

He said: “This is a fantastic new lifestyle tenant for the centre and news of its arrival has been generating lots of excitement from the brand’s many fans.”

A wave of other new store openings over the last 12 months have included Barrhead Travel, Regatta and Menkind.

