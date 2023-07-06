Overgate Shopping Centre: Beauty brand Rituals opening Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Overgate Shopping Centre: Beauty brand Rituals opening Dundee store

The store will create nine jobs and has been hailed a "vote of confidence" for the Overgate Shopping Centre.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Dutch beauty brand is opening a new store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

Rituals specialises in products for the home, body and mind, and will open its doors in Dundee later this month.

The Overgate store, in the former Carphone Warehouse unit, will create nine jobs.

New store is ‘vote of confidence’ in Overgate Shopping Centre

Centre manager Malcolm Angus hailed the new store as a “strong vote of confidence” in the Overgate.

He said: “We are delighted to announce Rituals, the fastest-growing beauty brand in Europe, is coming.

“This will be a fantastic new lifestyle tenant for Overgate, and indeed Dundee, offering luxurious yet affordable products, highly desirable gift inspiration and a personalised shopping experience which is sure to prove popular with our customers.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus.
Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus.

“This new store opening by Rituals is a strong vote of confidence in Overgate and highlights the ongoing positive recovery of retail within the centre.”

It follows Barrhead Travel, outdoor clothing shop Regatta and gift brand Menkind in moving into Overgate Shopping Centre in the past 12 months.

Sustainable beauty and wellbeing products

Rituals, which has stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness, was founded in Amsterdam in 2000.

Candles from Rituals which is set to open in Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre.
Candles from Rituals which is set to open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

It focuses on sustainable beauty and wellbeing products such as skincare and home fragrances.

Earlier this year Overgate Shopping Centre was acquired by Frasers Group, run by controversial businessman Mike Ashley.

The empty Debenhams retail space is expected to host some of the Frasers brands.

Frasers also owns Sports Direct, Game, Flannels, Jack Wills, USC, Lilywhites and Evans Cycles.

