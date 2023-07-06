Overgate Shopping Centre: Beauty brand Rituals opening Dundee store

A Dutch beauty brand is opening a new store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

Rituals specialises in products for the home, body and mind, and will open its doors in Dundee later this month.

The Overgate store, in the former Carphone Warehouse unit, will create nine jobs.

New store is ‘vote of confidence’ in Overgate Shopping Centre

Centre manager Malcolm Angus hailed the new store as a “strong vote of confidence” in the Overgate.

He said: “We are delighted to announce Rituals, the fastest-growing beauty brand in Europe, is coming.

“This will be a fantastic new lifestyle tenant for Overgate, and indeed Dundee, offering luxurious yet affordable products, highly desirable gift inspiration and a personalised shopping experience which is sure to prove popular with our customers.

“This new store opening by Rituals is a strong vote of confidence in Overgate and highlights the ongoing positive recovery of retail within the centre.”

It follows Barrhead Travel, outdoor clothing shop Regatta and gift brand Menkind in moving into Overgate Shopping Centre in the past 12 months.

Sustainable beauty and wellbeing products

Rituals, which has stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness, was founded in Amsterdam in 2000.

It focuses on sustainable beauty and wellbeing products such as skincare and home fragrances.

Earlier this year Overgate Shopping Centre was acquired by Frasers Group, run by controversial businessman Mike Ashley.

The empty Debenhams retail space is expected to host some of the Frasers brands.

Frasers also owns Sports Direct, Game, Flannels, Jack Wills, USC, Lilywhites and Evans Cycles.