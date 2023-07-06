Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks timeline

Dylan Levitt insists a desire to retain his Wales place — allied with the lure of European football — prompted his decision to swap Dundee United for Hibs.

Levitt, 22, has penned a three-year deal with the capital club and will immediately jet out to Marbella to link up with his new teammates this week.

He departs Tannadice after two years for a reported fee in the region of £300,000, having notched 11 goals in 65 appearances.

However, Levitt was unable to halt the Tangerines’ slide to the second tier — understatedly noting “the last two years have been two different experiences”, after going from continental qualification to relegation.

And the draw of Easter Road, Edinburgh derbies and the Conference League qualifiers was strong compared to a campaign in the Championship with United.

“The talks started a week or so ago,” Levitt told Hibs TV. “He (Hibs boss Lee Johnson) was very clear. He wants to have a lot of the ball and that suits me down to a tee.

“There are big games to look forward to and Europe — which is a massive bonus for me. I want to get back in the Wales squad, as well, so this gives me a platform to kick on from there.

“Being involved in big games is what every footballer wants, especially those European games.

“The Edinburgh derby is massive. I’ve seen those on TV, and all the fans buzzing about the place. I can’t wait to be involved in one of those.”

Outstanding

He added: “It’s a massive club with a massive fanbase. I’m delighted to get the deal done and kick on for the rest of the season.

“The way the manager spoke about the style of play; there are massive crowds, a massive following — home and away — and the stadium and facilities are outstanding.”